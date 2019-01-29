GRFU announces 23-man squad for RAN C/ship match

The Green Machine, Guyana’s national men’s rugby team and Cayman Islands will clash for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 15s title in the Cayman Islands on Saturday February 9th, and after weeks of rigorous training, the selectors have picked 23 players to represent the Golden Arrowhead.

The Cayman Islands is currently ranked 52nd in the world, while Guyana are some six spots behind at 58th.

As announced last week, the captain of the men’s 15s national team would be Panthers’ Jamal Angus.

Set to make their debuts for Guyana are two newcomers in David Garnett and Glenroy Poole, while Selwyn Henry, James Osborne and Jamal Darrell who made their first appearances last year, will retain their places from the Colombia tournament last August.

The first batch of players will depart Guyana’s shores on the 6th with the second winging out on the 7th of February for the match that will be competed at South Sound ground.

The selected players are:

1. Jason Tyrell

2. Rondel Mc Arthur

3. Walter George

4. Richard Staglon TNT

5. James Osborne

6. Joseph Rahaman

7. Vallon Adams USA

8. Selwyn Henry

9. Jamal Augus–Captain

10. Godrey Broome’s

11. Cloyd Prowell

12. Osei McKenzie

13. David Garnett

14. Glenroy Poole

15. Lancelot Adonis

16. Jamal Darrell

17. Kevin David

18. Sean Phillips

19. Ryan Dey

20. Phibain Joseph

21. Ryan Gonsalves

22. Ronald Mayers

23. Grantly Adams.

Coaching staff – Kenneth Grant Stuart, Manager- Solomon Austin, Physo –Barrington Brown