GRFU announces 23-man squad for RAN C/ship match

Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:40 AM
The Green Machine, Guyana’s national men’s rugby team and Cayman Islands will clash for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 15s title in the Cayman Islands on Saturday February 9th, and after weeks of rigorous training, the selectors have picked 23 players to represent the Golden Arrowhead.
The Cayman Islands is currently ranked 52nd in the world, while Guyana are some six spots behind at 58th.
As announced last week, the captain of the men’s 15s national team would be Panthers’ Jamal Angus.
Set to make their debuts for Guyana are two newcomers in David Garnett and Glenroy Poole, while Selwyn Henry, James Osborne and Jamal Darrell who made their first appearances last year, will retain their places from the Colombia tournament last August.
The first batch of players will depart Guyana’s shores on the 6th with the second winging out on the 7th of February for the match that will be competed at South Sound ground.
The selected players are:
1. Jason Tyrell
2. Rondel Mc Arthur
3. Walter George
4. Richard Staglon TNT
5. James Osborne
6. Joseph Rahaman
7. Vallon Adams USA
8. Selwyn Henry
9. Jamal Augus–Captain
10. Godrey Broome’s
11. Cloyd Prowell
12. Osei McKenzie
13. David Garnett
14. Glenroy Poole
15. Lancelot Adonis
16. Jamal Darrell
17. Kevin David
18. Sean Phillips
19. Ryan Dey
20. Phibain Joseph
21. Ryan Gonsalves
22. Ronald Mayers
23. Grantly Adams.
Coaching staff – Kenneth Grant Stuart, Manager- Solomon Austin, Physo –Barrington Brown
