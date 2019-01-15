Cop slapped with six more charges in drivers license fraud

Months after three police ranks were hauled before the court to answer charges in relation to a massive fraud at a driver’s licence exams, six additional charges were instituted against one of the ranks.

The examinations were held last year April at the Felix Austin Police College. The new charges instituted are against Police Corporal Ryan Gray who was charged with 20 counts of misdemeanour.

Gray, 25, of 215 DaSilva Street, Newtown, pleaded not guilty to the 20 charges which stated that on April 12, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud the public, he conspired with persons to commit a misdemeanour, to which he uttered 20 questionnaires, knowing them to be forged, in that they were not written up by 20 persons, whose name they were in.

Yesterday when the matter was called in the courtroom of Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs, the court heard that six of the 20 charges were withdrawn against Gray and six new charges were instituted.

However, Attorney-at-law Patrice Henry who is representing the defendant told the court the new charges are in relation to the alleged scam. The lawyer added that the Prosecution is attempting to amend six names of six virtual complainants, hence he is of the view that the charges stay as is or be struck out.

The charges were not read to the defendant after Police Prosecutor, Adoni Inniss told the court that she was not in possession of the case file. She requested a short adjournment to reply.

The Magistrate after listening to both sides adjourned the matter until February 19 for a response from the prosecution.

Also before the court facing similar charges are woman Police Constable Shenese Fraser and Police Sergeant Alfred Park.

Fraser, 31, of 199 Section ‘A’ Field 7 South Sophia was slapped with 18 counts of misdemeanour.

It is alleged that Fraser, on April 12, 2018 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud the public, conspired with persons to commit a misdemeanour, to which she uttered 18 questionnaires, knowing them to be forged, in that they were not

written by the eighteen persons, whose name they were in.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Alfred Park, of 1129 Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was slapped with 12 counts felony. It is alleged that on April 12, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud the public, he conspired with persons to commit a felony, to which he uttered 12 questionnaires, knowing them to get forged, in that they were not written by 12 persons, whose names they were in.

According to information, on April 12, 2018, a total of 174 candidates were slated to write the theoretical exam at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown. On the day of the examination, 106 candidates turned up at the training school to write the examination.

The court heard that on conclusion of the examination, it was discovered that 207 examination papers were submitted to the invigilators. It was reported that after the examination, pastors who allegedly invigilated the examination reported to officers of the wrongdoing, hence an investigation was launched.