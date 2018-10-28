Latest update October 28th, 2018 12:59 AM

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward resumes today at Den Amstel -Sparta Family headline Round Two

Oct 28, 2018

Kevyn Murray

Quincy Ashley

Play in the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village KO Cup, which is being held to commemorate the 84th Birth Anniversary of the former Mayor of Georgetown and Prime Minister of Guyana Hamilton Green, is set to resume today with ten matches, at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
In the opening encounter, Newtown Kitty oppose Zeelugt from 16:00hrs and this will be followed by the clash between Alexander Village and Kuru Kururu from 16:30hrs.
Then at 17:00hrs, Soesdyke tackle Sophia, while Bagotsville square off against Plaisance at 17:30hrs.
Sara Lodge then go up against Jetty at 18:00hrs, before Wales and Vergenoegen collide at 18:30hrs.
Agricola then play against Wolves at 19:00hrs, before Goed Fortuin and De Kindren clash from 19:00hrs.
Sparta Family and Den Amstel Back Street meet at 19:30hrs, before Crane and Kitty close out the night with their encounter at 20:00hrs.
Thirty-two teams are battling for prize monies in excess of $700,000 and lots of prizes, including the coveted first prize of $400,000 and the championship trophy compliments of the Ministry of Citizenship.
The runner-up will be awarded $200,000 and trophy through the goodwill of John Fernandes Ltd, while third and fourth place finishers will receive $60,000 and $40,000 respectively along with the Techno Mills and Courtney Benn Construction Services trophies in that order.
All four top finishers will receive hampers compliments of Ricks & Sari Industries, while the Highest Goalscorer, who will walk away with a Lazy Boy Chair courtesy of A.H&L Kissoon and a Dinette Set compliment of China Trading.
The Most Valuable Player will be awarded a special prize from Techno Mills.
Meanwhile, Minister of State Joseph Harmon has promised to assist with the provision of floodlights following an approach from Co-ordinator Lennox Arthur.
Among the other sponsors on board are: IPA, Alfro Alphonso, Sattaur Gafoor, Ansa McAl, Top Brandz Distributors, MACORP, Cummings Electrical, Ready Mix, BK International and New Thriving Restaurant.

