KMTC Pre Diwali Horserace meet set for today

All is set for the annual Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) one day Pre-Diwali horse race meet on today at the club’s facility Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.

Six races are carded for the day with the feature attraction being the H1 and lower match up which goes for six furlongs and carries a top prize of $250,000 and trophy. Among some of the horses entered are- Not this time, Party Time, Kentucky Woman and Silver and Thing.

The race for Two years Guyana bred horses that covers a distance of five furlongs and carries a top prize of $200,000 and trophy has the likes of Humming Bird, Awesome Burner, Handsome Drift, Princess Tasha, Sunset, Set the Flame, Princess Olivia and Star being in contention.

Horses classified J 3 and K will be running over five furlongs in which the winner will receive $160,000 and trophy and among those in the lineup are Plane Land, Prince D, Touch Down, Uprising and Royal Eyes.

The L class open five furlongs race will be going for a top purse of $140,000 and trophy with Prince D, Touch Down, Wise Thom, Replace the Heat, Uprising, Red Weasel and Massapequa Dr among others racing for the top spot.

L-non winning maidens will run for five furlongs with the winner pocketing $120,000. This race has over 10 starters.

There is a race for L-non earners which covers a distance of five furlongs and fetches a top prize of $100,000 and trophy and has some 13 starters.

The day’s event will be staged under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority. Race time is 13:00 hrs.