GFSCA softball continues tomorrow

Action in the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association/Trophy Stall, Back to Eden, Khan’s Trading and Permaul’s Trading tournament will continue tomorrow at several venues.

At Malteenoes Sports Club on pitch one, Mike’s Wellman will play Fisherman Masters and at 13:00hrs and Success will face SVC Allstars. On pitch two, Farm will challenge Beach Knight at 10:00hrs and Ariel will tackle Speedboat at 13:00hrs.

At Transports Sports Club ground, Floodlights will play Success Masters at 10:00hrs and Regal Allstars will battle Spikeland Challengers at 13:00hrs. At Jai Hind ground in Albion, Tropical Springs will play Albion Masters at 10:00hrs.

Meanwhile, in the latest round of matches which were played on Sunday last at Malteenoes SC, SVC Allstars beat Farm by eight wickets. Farm posted 162-9 off their allocation of 20 overs. Rajesh Reddy made 44 and Quasim Yusuf 40; Richard Latif picked up 4-46 and Safraz Esau 2-5. SVC Allstars responded with 165-2 in 12.5 overs. Esau slammed 72 while Vijay Surujpaul struck 61.

Spikeland Challengers overcame Beach Knight by one wicket. Batting first, Beach Knight got to 167-8. Mark Fung scored 47, Arif Baksh 24 and Stephan Dyal 23; Rastaff Oselemo, Tifon Grant and Cleon Samuels claimed two wickets each. Spikeland scored 171-9 in 16 overs in reply. Comel Grant made 54, O’Neil Keandu 47 and Samuels 22; Pavindra Persaud bagged 4-24 and Rudolph Dyal 2-28. Ariel got a walk over from Regal Allstars.

In the female segment, Mike’s Wellwoman defeated Karibee Strikers by 20 runs. Mike’s Wellwoman batted first and managed 168-7 off their allotted 15 overs with Latoya Smith scoring 70 and Sherryann Fraser 50; Kassie Munroe claimed 2-8. Karibee Strikers responded with 148-7. Kimmon Thomas made 52, Tessa Parks 22 and Sherika Campbell 20. Smith grabbed 4-21 and Amanda Bob-Semple 2-22.

Karibee Strikers beat 4R Lioness by nine runs. Karibee Strikers took first strike and scored 170-3. Kimmon Thomas struck 58 while Katana Mentore made 50 and Tessa Cort 23. 4R Lioness scored 162-5 in response. Temika Wilson stroked 68 and Kaysia Schultz 25; Tessa Parks claimed snared 3-20.