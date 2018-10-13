Digicel Cancer Awareness Cycle Meet scheduled for October 21, next

As part of their efforts to promote Cancer Awareness among Guyanese, Digicel Guyana in collaboration with Evolution Cycle Club, will be staging its annual cycling event on October 21st next in the City which will also coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Speaking at the launching of the event yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club, Keith Fernandes of Evolution Cycle Club said the event promises to be exciting. The main race, which is set to feature the best senior and junior riders from across the country will commence on JB Singh Highway (outside the GDF compound) and proceed north to the Roundabout before turning right onto Vlissingen Road, right onto Thomas Lands then back onto the JB Singh Highway for 40 laps.

Other races carded are the Novices/Mountain Bikes followed by a race for children which is being held for the first time at the event, a Match Sprint and Veterans Over and Under 45.

Digicel’s Vidya Sanichara indicated that no registration fee will be required for children, however others will be asked to pay G$2,000 to compete and the proceeds from this will be matched by Digicel and donated to the Cancer Institute of Guyana.

Sanichara said that part proceeds from the company’s smartphone sales in October would also be given to the Cancer Society to aid its fight against the disease. Banks DIH Limited through its Rainforest Water brand has also come onboard for the event.

Registration will start at 07:00hrs on race day and the first event will pedal off at 08:30hrs.