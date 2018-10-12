Regional Super50… Century stand and good spin bowling give Jaguars win over Volcanoes

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

A century stand between Sherfane Rutherford and Trevon Griffith and good spin bowling from Anthony Adams, Ramaal Lewis and Veerasammy Permaul spearheaded Guyana Jaguars to a 93-run victory against Windwards Volcanoes in the final match in the first half of the Regional Super50 tournament last night at the Brian Lara Academy under lights to take the Jaguars to 14 points.

A 121-run opening stand in 17.1 overs between 20-year-old Rutherford who scored 69 from 61 balls with 10 fours and a six and 27-year-old Griffith who scored 64 from 73 balls with six fours and a six, provided the Jaguars with their second century partnership and a rock solid foundation, but only Chris Barnwell (28 from 37 balls), Raymon Reifer (28 from 51) and Romario Shepherd (12) reached double figures as the Jaguars slumped from 159-1 to 231 all out in 49.1 overs.

Left-arm spinner Larry Edward (4-34), off-spinner Shane Shillingford (3-47) and seamer Kesrick Williams (2-40) did the damage with the ball for the Volcanoes who were dismissed for138 in 36.3 overs.

Tyron Theophille hit seven fours in a top scored of 32, while Kirk Edwards with 29 were the only batsmen to reach 25 as Ramaal Lewis (4-25), Veerasammy Permaul (3-32) and Anthony Adams (2-22) bowled the Jaguars to their third win from four matches.

In sweltering heat on another flat and lightning fast outfield, Volcanoes asked the Jaguars to bat and Rutherford was asked to open the batting due to a stiff neck suffered by Tagenarine Chanderpaul whose neck was in a brace with Ricardo Adams getting his first appearance in the tournament.

The left-handed Rutherford, picked for the T20 series in India, top edged a pull off Delorn Johnson for four before hitting Kaveem Hodge over extra cover for six.

Griffith charged Johnson and hit him back over his head for four, dumped a free hit over long-on for six and pulled a short ball for four in an over which cost 13.

Rutherford rocked back and cut Hodge for four before the 50 was posted in the ninth over when Griffith flicked Hodge for four.

Rutherford became the fourth Jaguars batsman to reach 50 when he got a bottom edge off Kesrick Williams past the Keeper for four. Rutherford’s maiden 50 came from 46 balls with seven fours and a six.

Rutherford lofted Williams over mid-wicket to post the 100 in the 15th over, while a big drive by Griffith off Williams found the edge and raced to the third man boundary to push Griffith into the 40s.

Rutherford steered Shillingford for four as the pair feasted on the Volcanoes’ bowling with ravishing delight.

Rutherford then lofted Shillingford to long-on in the 18th over with the score 121-1 to bring the inform Barnwell to the crease.

Griffith soon became the fifth Guyanese to reach 50 when he cover-drove Shillingford for four to reach his fourth 50 from 55 balls with six fours and a six.

Griffith was caught in the deep off Edwards at 159-2 and the next five wickets tumbled for 26 runs.

Alick Athanaze bowled a maiden to Skipper Leon Johnson before Barnwell spanked the off-spinner past cover for four but was trapped LBW next ball to leave the score on 172-3.

Johnson (2) did not last long and was caught and bowled at 174-4, Anthony Bramble (2) played a nothing shot and lobbed the ball to the Keeper at 179-5 before Adams (2) played a paddle sweep to short fine leg at 185-6 as Edwards struck three telling blows in rapid succession as four wickets tumbled for 13 runs.

Reifer and Shepherd staged somewhat of a recovery by taking the score to 216 before Shepherd was caught behind off Shillingford who removed Reifer for 28 from 51 balls. Permaul (1) was bowled by Williams who bowled Clinton Pestano (3) leaving last man Lewis unbeaten on eight.

When Volcanoes began their reply, Devon Smith (2) was clean bowled by Pestano who continues to impress and the Islands had their premier batsman out at 15-1 in the third over.

Theophille cut Reifer for four and along with Edwards, who has an ODI ton to his name moved the score on with Theophille, who got a hundred the last time these two teams met, doing the bulk of the scoring.

Theophille pivoted and pulled Rutherford with disdain for four but when the total was one away from 50 he was bowled by left-arm spinner Adams.

Barbadian Edwards stroked Shepherd sweetly past mid-off for four but when on 29 and the score on 88, he was stumped by Bramble to give Adams his second wicket.

Athanaze (4) was spectacularly caught and bowled by Lewis leaping skywards and without addition to the score Cato was caught at the wicket off Permaul for 22 to leave the score on 99-6.

Permaul got rid of Denis Smith (3) while Lewis removed Shillingford (7) and Johnson (12) in quick succession to leave the Volcanoes on 123-9 before Lewis wrapped up the match.

The Jaguars play their first match in the second phase of Zone ‘A’ when face the unbeaten Trinidad Red Force at the BLA on Saturday from 11:30hrs.