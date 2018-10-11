Ramnaresh Sarwan bats with BCB for 2nd successive year to host U-17 Tourney

“It is quite refreshing how the fortune of Berbice Cricket has been transformed in just a few months. I have full confidence in the leadership of the Berbice Cricket Board and I am happy to renew my cricket sponsorship with the Board as it would assist to unearth more talents in a county that has produced so many cricketing talents.” Those were the words of former West Indies batting maestro Ramnaresh Sarwan as he renewed his sponsorship of the Berbice Cricket Board for 2019 after coming on board for the successful 2018 Tournament.

Sarwan, who appeared in 87 Test Matches and captained the Regional Team, stated that he felt privileged to be associated with a Cricket Board, which might be the vibrant one in the Caribbean. The Hilbert Foster led administration in 2018 would surpass its ambitious programme for 22 cricket tournaments at all levels, while it has successfully hosted dozens of cricket developmental activities on and off the cricket field. Sarwan became the first sponsor for the Foster Administration, fifteen minutes after the February 18th, 2018 Elections which was conducted on the instruction of the High Court. In addition to the Berbice Cricket Board Under-17 Inter-club, Sarwan also sponsored 40-Overs Round Robin Second Division Tournament for teams in the Upper Corentyne Area.

Foster hailed the renewal of the Under-17 Tournament as another great day for Berbice Cricket and announced that with three months to go in 2018, the Berbice Cricket Board has already been able to get renewal for the Under-15 and Under-19 Inter-club Tournaments as well. This, Foster stated is because sponsors have full confidence in the Berbice Cricket Board and its ability to get things done. History would also be created as it would be the first time that a Tournament would actually be played before the start of the projected year. This Foster stated was because the Berbice Cricket Board wanted to jumpstart towards the early selection and preparation of the Berbice Inter-county Under-17 Team. In the past, Berbice teams were selected one or two weeks before the start of the Inter-county Championship. The Berbice Cricket Board is looking towards a two or three months of preparation which includes trial matches, elite training sessions, classroom sessions and team building sessions. The Manager and Coach would also be selected early so that they can bond with the team.

Last Tournament winner was Rose Hall Town Bakewell Cricket Team, Runner-up Albion Community Centre, Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club, Blairmont Community Centre, Achievers Cricket Club, Port Mourant Cricket Club, No.73 Cricket Club and Young Warriors Cricket Club are some of the teams expected to play in the Tournament.

Interested Clubs are asked to contact Hilbert Foster 337-4562, Angela Haniff 333-2375 or Robby Saywack 660-0049 to register before the 15th October, 2018. The Berbice Cricket Board would like to express gratitude to Ramnaresh Sarwan, Fitness 53 and the Sarwan Family for their support.