Bandits brutalise Black Bush Polder family, cart off $7M

A woman and her son are reportedly nursing injuries about their bodies after six men, armed with guns and knives barged into their home at Lesbeholden, South, Black Bush Polder Monday night and brutalized them before making good their escape with $7M.

The woman, Rajkumarie Hemchand, 62, told this publication that the men who were all masked invaded their home at approximately 23:00 hrs Monday.

She was with her 24-year-old son at the time.

According to her, the bandits robbed her of her gold bangles, her earring and ransacked the entire home before finding the money that was in a black plastic bag tucked away in a barrel.

She explained that her brother who is visiting from overseas, told her to withdraw the money for him to uplift for the purpose of purchasing fuel in Georgetown since they recently opened a gas station in Berbice. The money was withdrawn on Friday and her brother was expected to collect the funds yesterday.

“Dem come in and dem ask where the ‘Merica man deh and dem ask where the money deh? Dem beat me with the gun and kick me in me mouth; dem tell me lie down pon the ground and the one man with the gun deh mashing me pon meh back and another one lash meh son with the gun sack in he head”, she stated.

The ordeal, she stated, lasted for an hour before the men escaped.

Meanwhile, police have arrested no one. The men were not identified by the woman and her son.