EPFA Senior League Qualifiers… Mainstay Gold Star and Queenstown notch opening wins

By Franklin Wilson

When the battle lines were drawn on Sunday last to select the two teams that will represent the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) at the GFF year-end knock-out tournament, Mainstay Gold Star FC brushed aside fellow Group B team Charity Xtreme 2-0, while in the Group A match, Queenstown needled Henrietta United.

Mainstay, backed by many of its supporters as well as students from the Essequibo Technical Institute which is also one of the teams in the competition, absorbed the early pressure applied by the Charity Xtreme side which looked the better team.

The Xtreme boys created a number of chances early but failed to capitalize and like the first match between Queenstown and Henrietta, paid the price for their early lapses. As the match progressed, the Mainstay lads stayed the course and maintained their focus on the task at hand.

They got both their goals from Randy DeJong with the first coming in the 34th minute, he closed out proceeding to seal full points for Mainstay Gold Star in the 68th minute and go to the top of the standings in Group B; Dartmouth Dominators and Super X1 are the other teams in this group.

Henrietta United were all over Queenstown United in the first match of this competition that has attracted eight teams; the latter looked very scratchy at the start but gained in confidence as the match matured.

Henrietta in dominating continually, made the same mistake of not making the chances they created count and they paid a heavy price for that indiscretion in the final analysis. Both sides stood solid in defending thirds but the constant banging of Queenstown finally resulted in Henrietta cracking in the 58th minute.

Akash Sunil was the player who made the difference in the match when he latched on to a well calculated pass to put the ball into the back of the Henrietta net to spark celebrations among his teammates and their supporters.

With the win, Queenstown is at the top of the points table in Group A play, the two other team in the group are Essequibo Technical Institute and Good Hope FC. After playing each other, the top two teams from the groups will advance to the final four which would be played using the knock-out format.

The two finalists would be the EPFA representative teams to the GFF Super 16 knockout tournament this year end.