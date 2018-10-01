GHB/Bounty Paper Towel development league…GCC clubs sweep division titles

Latest update October 1st, 2018 12:58 AM

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB)/Bounty Paper Tower second and under-19 division outdoor developmental league concluded yesterday at Saints Stanislaus College (SSC) ground with the final round of play that saw the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) hockey teams carting away the top honours in the men and women’s second division along with the boys’ and girls’ under-19 division.

Bingo Spartans – women’s under-19 champions.

GCC the sequel (+27), which won their final men’s second division match against Hikers 2-1 yesterday, won the division title narrowly by goal difference after tying with Old Fort (+26) with 25 points.
Sequel’s forward Dwayne Scott, who is the coach of the national women’s indoor team, was awarded the most valuable player (MVP) of the division.
Shameer Bhagwandin of Hikers Cadets was the best goalkeeper, while GCC’s Philip Fernandes (17) scored most goals.
In the women’s division, Pizza Hut GCC clinched the title with 22 points followed by GCC Bingo Spartans second with 13 points.
Pizza Hut’s Carina Moller top scored with 15 goals, while her teammate Sarah Klautky was the MVP and Donyale Nurse of Saints was awarded the best goalkeeper.
GCC Pitbulls were led to the under-19 boys’ title by MVP Kareem Mackenzie who netted an unmatched tally of 16 goals. The Pitbulls (34 points) were followed by Hikers (28 points) in second place. Paul D’Andrade of Joseph Warriors was the best goalkeeper in the division.
Women’s second division runners’ up Bingo Spartans secured the under-19 title ahead of Saints with their shot-stopper Donyale Nurse again emerging as best goalkeeper. Spartans’ Abosaide Cadogan (16) scored the most goals, while Sarah Klautky copped another MVP prize to round up the accolades presented.

