Rape accused dies after suspected suicide in lock-up

Stonie Henry, a 47-year-old welder of Lot 539 Mocha Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who was arrested on Monday and was scheduled to appear in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday to answer to a charge of rape, is now dead. It is said he ingested a poisonous substance while being held at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost.

Henry was being held at the lock-ups after he was accused of raping a 16-year-old student of Mocha Housing Scheme, EBD. The incident was said to have occurred on May 24, 2017.

Police in a statement said Henry complained of feeling unwell and was seen vomiting around 06:15 hrs. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he died about 08:00 hrs while receiving treatment.

The police then interviewed several prisoners that were in the lock-ups with Henry at the time he was seen vomiting. The prisoners claim that upon questioning him, as to what was wrong with him, his response was, “Carbon Tablet, I want dead.”

Having said that he continued to vomit and the prisoners then alerted the police ranks on duty. After Henry was rushed to the Hospital, the Crime Unit was summoned and a small plastic pack suspected to have contained the poisonous substance was found within the lock-up. It was photographed and bagged as evidence to be analyzed.

Statements were taken from the prisoners and Henry’s reputed wife was interviewed. She stated that the deceased with whom she shared a relationship for the past nine years, suffered from Depression, Anxiety and was a patient of Dr. Bhairo Harry of the Psychiatric Department, at the GPHC.

A letter was obtained from Dr. Bhairo Harry supporting the woman’s claims. The body is presently at the GPHC Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination while police continue their investigations.