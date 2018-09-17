Latest update September 17th, 2018 12:58 AM

$5M spent to rehabilitate Moleson Creek Road

Sep 17, 2018 News 0

 

– Black Bush road also for repairs

The Moleson Creek Road, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, stretching just a short distance away from the Moleson Creek Ferry Stelling is currently undergoing rehabilitation works, a project that was executed by the Regional Administration of Region Six.
According to the Regional Chairman David Armogan, because of the deplorable state it was in, the region decided to do some repairs to make it more accessible to residents and the farmers who transport their produce. He said residents and farmers alerted them about the road’s deplorable state.
“They have been finding it difficult when bringing out their produce to the market to sell, they have to move out with donkey carts and so on, and it’s not easy for them. So we tried to look at some savings that we had from the budget and so we are spending about $5 M on that road”, Armogan explained.

The ongoing works along the Moleson Creek road.

Set to benefit too are school children as well, he added.
“It will be much easier for them to traverse from school and go back”.
Armogan said that just over a mile is being done but has also extended the works some 300 feet.
“We are looking to find the money to complete this road, because some other farmers said that they would not benefit unless we extend to another 300 feet.”
Meanwhile, Armogan alleged that a number of road works are ongoing in a number of “APNU areas” and the Corriverton Town Council was not informed of the works being executed.
“The Ministry of Public Infrastructure just walked in and started works on their own and I think that is bad. But you see, what they are doing now, coming into the elections, the APNU/PNC is now hustling to do works for people in those areas to get the votes”, the Chairman said.
He stressed that it is unfair to the other parties but also revealed that “they are trying to get backers”. He said that in the Local Government Elections for an individual to contest as a candidate there must be a minimum of 30 ‘backers’ while in the municipality 60 ‘backers’ are required.

The Black Bush polder access road, from the Number 43 Village end.

“Some areas are finding it difficult to get the 60 backers and so what they are doing, is that they are going around and say they are going to do this piece of road and they want all of the people to sign on and it’s a backers form they are signing on to,” he claimed.
Meanwhile, another road set to see a face lift by the regional administration is the Black Bush Polder road, particularly Johanna and Yakusari areas that are currently in a deplorable state.

