Boy arrested at school for Annandale pensioner’s murder

– other youth also detained

A student of a Georgetown school was one of the two youths detained yesterday for the murder of 72-year-old Krishnachand Dabee, whose lifeless and battered body was found last August in his Lot 149 Annandale, South, East Coast Demerara yard.

Police acting on intelligence received, also arrested a youth on the East Coast Demerara.

He was said to have been on their radar for some time, since he was charged in connection with the theft of a large sum of money from his grandfather.

A source told Kaieteur News that the youth was spared after his grandfather failed to give the necessary evidence to convict his grandson. After his arrest, the youth identified a student at a Georgetown school as his accomplice in the pensioner’s murder.

The police then visited the school and picked up the student, who has reportedly identified his accomplice as the mastermind.

Family members found Dabee’s lifeless and battered body in his yard on August 27, after repeatedly trying to contact him by phone.

The pensioner was found lying at the bottom of the back stairs of his two storey, wooden house. His body bore injuries to the head and near the right eye.

There were bloodstains on the ground next to a water barrel where the body was found. A huge, bloodstained stone was also found near the body.

Mr. Dabee appeared to be the victim of robbers, since his house was ransacked. It is unclear what valuables were missing.

Relatives made the gruesome discovery after visiting Dabee, who had failed to turn up earlier in the day to visit his wife, 67-year old Bernice Dabee at Mercy Care Residence.

Ramona Johnson, his daughter, and her husband, Leon Johnson, arrived at his house with a meal for the elderly man.

But he failed to respond to their phone calls, and they assumed that he was either in the bathroom or in the yard.

Mr. Dabee’s son-in-law said that when they arrived at the house around 17:15 hrs, the gate was locked and the lights were still on.

After standing at the gate and calling repeatedly, the couple went to the Vigilance Police Station to express their concerns.

Returning to the home with a policeman, the visitors broke the lock on the gate and entered.

They then found the pensioner’s body. An autopsy revealed that the victim had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and a fractured spine.