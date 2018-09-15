$330M property valuation survey… Govt. will not impose recommendations of Canadian study on Local Govt. organs – Bulkan

The recommendations from the $330M property valuation survey, is intended to be used as a tool to guide municipalities and Neighbour Democratic Councils (NDCs).This was disclosed by Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, who shared that that Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) /Axilogic of Canada will launch a pilot programme in New Amsterdam next month.“That information will be made available to each council for them to make their own individual decisions as to what level of rates they want to institute or apply. It will not be a central Government decision. We are merely providing accurate and robust information,” Bulkan stated.The plan is for a national mass appraisal within 18 months, as part of a promise to assist in the strengthening of revenue base and financial sustainability for local democratic organs.This essentially means that following the study, local government organs can use the findings to justify property rates increases. Property rates are one of the key revenue streams for those organs. In 2017, at the municipal level, it represented between 11% of the total estimated revenue in Linden to 61% of the total in Georgetown.The Canadian firm is expected to complete a national property inventory before the end of next year.“We are not going to make the determination. Each council will make its own decision as to what level of rates, if any will be increased. Right now they are handicapped because they don’t have accurate information on which to derive new rates,” Bulkan noted.The Minister has previously pointed to the constant complaints of the inadequacy of finance, although not a phenomenon that is unique to local organs in Guyana only, but remains a sore issue that must be addressed if municipalities and capital towns are to realise their full potential.Bulkan has supported the view that it is a constitutional prescription that local government areas be economically viable and have an adequate resource base for management and development.During the 2018 budget presentation, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said Government would explore the possibility of conducting a country-wide valuation exercise to bring all property values up to date, so that NDCs and municipalities are equipped with appropriate revenue streams to deliver their mandate.Jordan had outlined that the issue of outdated land values must be addressed.