Berbice Volleyball Association host second 4×4 competition

Outstanding Volleyball players pose with their silverware.

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) on Sunday last held the second phase of its 4×4 volleyball and softball cricket competitions and fun-day at the Bound Yard Playfield, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.
The volleyball segment of the activity saw teams participating in the senior male, novice and female categories. In the male category seven teams participated namely Port Mourant Training Center (PMTC1) & 2, Port Mourant Jaguars 1, Port Mourant Jaguars 2, Corriverton Jets, Training Center (TC) and Rollers.
After some keenly contested games in the playoff stages contested on a knockout basis, Rollers and PMTC1 met in the finals. On this occasion it was Rollers that gained revenge over PMTC1 defeating them 21-19 in a closely contested encounter.
The first and second place teams were presented with trophies while Errol Chase of Rollers was adjudged the MVP. In the Novice category, No.47 Challengers A, No.47 Challengers B, Letter Kenny and Rollers B participated.
No.47 Challengers ‘A’ defeated No.47 Challengers B in the finals 30-27. The first and second placed teams were awarded trophies. The MVP trophy went to Vikash Seenauth of No. 47 Challengers A. The games in the Novice category were played on a round-robin basis.
Rivals, Corriverton Jets and Port Mourant battled in the female category with Corriverton Jets defeating Port Mourant 30-27.
In the six-over softball cricket competition, three teams participated namely No. 47 Challengers Combined, Bound Yard and Rising Star. Rising Star defeated Bound Yard in the final. Rising Star made 48-8; Bound Yard were bowled out for 18. The MVP award went to Devendra Etwaroo who made the most runs, 15. (Samuel Whyte)

 

