2018 Pan-American Squash Championships… Guyanese off to tentative start

Aug 28, 2018 Sports 0

Team Guyana at the Pan American Championships in Cayman Islands.

Guyana got off to a tentative start yesterday in the 2018 Pan-American Squash Championships which concludes on September 1 in the Cayman Islands.
This is the first time a Caribbean country has hosted these championships which has attracted the largest participation ever for this Pan-Am Games qualifier.
The Championships are made up of singles, doubles and team events. The top eleven teams on the Men’s side and top seven teams on the women’s side will qualify for the 2019 Pan-Am Games in Peru.
In yesterday’s action, Nyron Joseph, Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes won their first round matches in the individuals, while Joseph, played Jamaican Bruce Burrows, and won a tough three games to one decision and will oppose US college player Tim Brownell in his next game.
In the female matches yesterday, Ashley Khalil dispatched Bermudian Alex Furtado in three straight games, while Taylor Fernandes defeated Andrea Echeverria of El Salvador by three games to nil score.
However, there were loses for Sunil Seth and Jason Khalil to Mexican and Colombian opponents respectively on the Men’s side, while National Champion Mary Fung-A-Fat lost a tough five setter to her Argentine opponent. The three will now focus on the doubles event which will begin today.

