Three Peat Promotions/ Guinness Cage Competition… Intense rivalry anticipated as teams battle to advance

Aug 18, 2018 Sports

Part of the action in this year’s Three Peat Promotions /Guinness Cage Competition currently being played at the Haslington Market Tarmac.

After two nights of pulsating action, tonight’s round of matches in the Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition is anticipated to easily surpass the previous nights in intensity and excitement as teams battle for survival to clinch a spot in the next round.
The tournament dubbed the ‘East Coast Best vs. the Rest’ will once again see the Haslington Market Tarmac as the combat zone for the expected thrill in what has become the most popular format in the sport locally.
A number of teams are on the precipice of exiting the competition and among them are the country’s most celebrated team Sparta Boss, while other established teams such as Buxton Diamond, Melanie ‘A’, Beterverwagting ‘B’ and even the increasingly popular Uprising, all are in a must win situation to secure their berths in the Round of 16 segment.
The support from the fans have been excellent all round and this trend is likely to continue as they lay focus on helping their respective teams move on in the competition.
Among the entities in support of the cause are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E-Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminium & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store and C & C Prestigious Styles.
The fixtures are seen below:
Broad Street vs Avocado Ballers 19:00hrs
Victoria Church Yard vs North East La Penitence 19:20hrs
Leopold St. vs Paradise 19:40hrs
Sparta Boss vs Haslington Hypers 20:00hrs
Back Circle vs. Melanie ‘B’ 20:20hrs
Tiger Bay vs. Albouystown 20:40hrs
Kitty Hustlers vs. Victoria Eagles 21:00hrs
Alexander Village vs. Ol Skool Ballers 21:20hrs
Buxton Diamond vs. Vryheid’s Lust 21:40hrs
Melanie ‘A’ vs. Blazers 22:00hrs
Plaisance vs. Belfield Warriors 22:20hrs
Uprising vs. BV ‘B’ 22:40hrs

