Three Peat Promotions/ Guinness Cage Competition… Intense rivalry anticipated as teams battle to advance

After two nights of pulsating action, tonight’s round of matches in the Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition is anticipated to easily surpass the previous nights in intensity and excitement as teams battle for survival to clinch a spot in the next round.

The tournament dubbed the ‘East Coast Best vs. the Rest’ will once again see the Haslington Market Tarmac as the combat zone for the expected thrill in what has become the most popular format in the sport locally.

A number of teams are on the precipice of exiting the competition and among them are the country’s most celebrated team Sparta Boss, while other established teams such as Buxton Diamond, Melanie ‘A’, Beterverwagting ‘B’ and even the increasingly popular Uprising, all are in a must win situation to secure their berths in the Round of 16 segment.

The support from the fans have been excellent all round and this trend is likely to continue as they lay focus on helping their respective teams move on in the competition.

Among the entities in support of the cause are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E-Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminium & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store and C & C Prestigious Styles.

The fixtures are seen below:

Broad Street vs Avocado Ballers 19:00hrs

Victoria Church Yard vs North East La Penitence 19:20hrs

Leopold St. vs Paradise 19:40hrs

Sparta Boss vs Haslington Hypers 20:00hrs

Back Circle vs. Melanie ‘B’ 20:20hrs

Tiger Bay vs. Albouystown 20:40hrs

Kitty Hustlers vs. Victoria Eagles 21:00hrs

Alexander Village vs. Ol Skool Ballers 21:20hrs

Buxton Diamond vs. Vryheid’s Lust 21:40hrs

Melanie ‘A’ vs. Blazers 22:00hrs

Plaisance vs. Belfield Warriors 22:20hrs

Uprising vs. BV ‘B’ 22:40hrs