Guyana get a US$460M bill and can’t check it

Exxon give Guyana a bill fuh US$460M claiming that that is de money dem spend preparing fuh bring up oil in Guyana. When de government announce de money, people begin to ask how dem arrive by such a figure.

Guyana never had to deal wid oil, except when dey buying it fuh GPL and gas fuh dem car. That easy. You see how much gallon you getting. But when a company claim how it buy this and it buy that and it spend this and it pay fuh this, then that is a different story.

De odda day de Minister of Finance tell de nation how Guyana don’t have de resources to audit de accounts wha Exxon provide. But de boss man fuh GRA tell de press that he can audit Exxon, and how he gun prevent de oil company from robbing Guyana. He even tell people how he got people training in Brazil fuh do this job.

Dem boys want to know how he can seh he gun audit and de Ministry of Finance seh it don’t have de capability. Somebody playing games wid de Guyanese people.

Jagdeo who been in de thick of things now telling reporters how Guyana got to train people. Wheh he been all this time? He probably never read de contract, because dem boys see that de government got less than two months to complete de audit on de US$460M. When that time pass, nobody can question de US$460M account.

And is now Jagdeo gun seh Guyana got to train people. He got to be dreaming, because who gun train an auditor in three months. And even then, de training is only de beginning.

De government is another one. Dem sit down all this time. Is two years now Exxon give dem de account and is now dem gun tell people how Guyana can’t audit de account. But dem boys know de country got people who can do it.

Chris Ram, Ministah Sharma and some odda people can do de audit. De shocking thing is that if Guyana can’t audit US$460M how it gun audit de billions that Exxon gun claim? Both de government and de opposition mekking joke wid de oil situation.

Talk half and pray dem ain’t throwing away US$460M.