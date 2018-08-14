Latest update August 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

Impressive signs on board Guyana Cup 2018

Aug 14, 2018

Manager, Dave Rampersaud, hands over the sponsorship cheque to Roy Jafarally of the organisers.

Less than one week before the 12th annual Guyana Cup horserace meet gallops away at the Rising Sun turf club with over $15 million in cash and prizes up for grabs, more sponsors continue to support.
This Sunday’s event which is dubbed as the most lucrative horserace meet in the nation have seen many fans and turfites preparing for the anticipated keen rivalry among the jockeys and their mounts in the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee and Rising Sun Turf Club collaborated initiative.
The one-day meet set for West Berbice is gaining traction both locally and overseas with a lot of sponsors ready to saddle up with the mega event and Impressive Signs of New Amsterdam, Berbice, is the latest business entity to have confirmed their support of the meet.
Over the weekend, at Impressive Signs’ New Amsterdam location, Manager Dave Rampersaud handed over his company’s sponsorship through a cheque to Roy Jafarally, one of the organisers of the event.
Impressive signs join the list of sponsors for the Guyana Cup which include Discount Store, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Superbet, Gizmos and Gadgets, B.M. Soat, Mazi Night Club, Hyper Malt and Rohan Auto Spares, Big L Lumber Yard, Banks DIH along with Elvis and D’ Emperor Trucking Services.
The programme of events for the day show the C Class event is the main attraction.
The day’s full race programme reads as follows:
1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000
2) 3yr old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000.
3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000.
4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000.
5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000.
6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000.
7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.
8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.
9) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.
10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000.

