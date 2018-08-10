Latest update August 10th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. achieves highest implementation rate of public projects in five years

Aug 10, 2018 News 0

After months of issues, the Government has finally been able to improve the implementation rate of its Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP).
The Finance Ministry has noted that for the first half of 2018, the PSIP expended $19.0 billion, reflecting a 20.0 percent increase, over the comparable period, in 2017. This represents an overall implementation rate of 31.8 percent of the budgeted allocation of $59.7 billion, the highest half-year implementation rate in the last five years.
While challenges persist within the tender process, the Ministry said that evidence suggests that sensitization clinics, held with Budget Agencies, during 2018, to mainstream procurement planning and assist agencies with the preparation of procurement plans, have positively impacted this half year performance.
The Ministry said, too, that there has been a 30.0 percent improvement in the performance of the locally-funded portfolio, compared to similar period in 2017. Further, the general improvement in turnaround times in the tender process has contributed to improved implementation. As at the half year, more than $23.8 billion of the local PSIP projects were awarded.
Further to this, the Finance Ministry said that the implementation rate of the foreign-funded portfolio of investments was 25.3 percent of the budgeted sum of $27.3 billion, an improved performance when compared to the $6.5 billion spent in the comparable period, in 2017.
Government said that it remains committed to delivering the PSIP, of $59.7 billion, supported by rigorous monitoring of all PSIP projects. In the second half, the Finance Ministry said that greater emphasis will be placed on accelerated implementation of the foreign-funded portfolio of investments.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Cricket: Hetymer fires Warriors to victory over Patriots despite Gayle’s 86

Hero CPL T20 Cricket: Hetymer fires Warriors to victory over Patriots...

Aug 10, 2018

By Sean Devers Watched by a colourful, flag waving capacity crowd under a clear night sky, ExxonMobil Guyana Amazon Warriors began their 2018 campaign auspiciously when led by an explosive unbeaten...
Read More
Police Progressive Youth Club athlete Joanna Archer lands scholarship in New York

Police Progressive Youth Club athlete Joanna...

Aug 10, 2018

Guyana Cup 2018: Banks Beer jockeys with premier Horse Race event

Guyana Cup 2018: Banks Beer jockeys with premier...

Aug 10, 2018

ASK-G host successful Grading Exams, 109 students participate

ASK-G host successful Grading Exams, 109 students...

Aug 10, 2018

Demerara Cricket Club Youth Camp orientation on today

Demerara Cricket Club Youth Camp orientation on...

Aug 10, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Four matches set for this weekend

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Four...

Aug 10, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]