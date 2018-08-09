Subryanville shooting…. Pandemonium breaks out after businessman gets $1.5M bail

Pandemonium broke out yesterday afternoon in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts compound, after a City Magistrate granted Erwin Bacchus, the businessman who is accused of shooting a man several times in the back, $1.5M bail on a manslaughter charge.

The dead man’s relatives, upon hearing that the accused was granted bail, hurried out of the Chief Magistrate Courtroom and began shouting ‘We need justice.’

The wife of the deceased who was crying uncontrollably stated, “What will happen to my two sons now. An innocent man get killed and the accused is walking free.”

Forty-five-year-old Bacchus, the owner of the Tourist Villa Hotel and of 260 Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, Kitty, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where the manslaughter charge was read to him.

The allegation stated that on August 4 last, at Subryanville, Kitty, he unlawfully killed Jason De Florimonte.

The businessman was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him by the Magistrate.

He was represented by Attorneys-at-law Glen Hanoman and Nigel Hughes. Hughes who spoke on behalf of Bacchus made a successful attempt to secure bail for his client.

He told the court that Bacchus has never been charged before and is a well respectable man in his community.

Hughes added that on August 4, last, Bacchus was merely trying to defend himself after he was attacked by De Florimonte who was at the time armed with a knife and a rolling pin.

The lawyer added that a handyman that works for Bacchus saw the now dead man beating his girlfriend in front of the hotel and tried to rescue the woman.

Hughes added that De Florimonte became upset and armed himself with a knife and a rolling pin and advanced towards the handyman.

De Florimonte then began to stab at the handyman who then ran into the hotel to save his life but was followed by De Florimonte.

The court heard that while the handyman was running up the stairs of the hotel De Florimonte caught up with him and once again began to stab at him.

The defendant in an attempt to save the handyman’s life told De Florimonte to desist from attempting to stab the handyman and De Florimonte turned his attention on him.

Hughes stated that his client became fearful for his life and in an attempt to scare De Florimonte fired two warning shots in the air. De Florimonte continued to advance towards his client and that’s when he shot De Florimonte once in the chest and fired two more shots in his direction while he was still advancing towards him.

The Magistrate after listening to the lawyer bail application released Bacchus on $1.5M bail.

Conditions of the bail are that he report every Monday and Friday to the Kitty Police Station until the completion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI). The Magistrate also instructed the defendant to not make any contact with the family of the deceased or cause anyone to make contact with them.

Police Prosecutor, Vivian Adolph, stated that around 01:00 hrs on the day in question, De Florimonte was seen abusing a female and the handyman went to part them. Soon after, an argument ensued between them.

The court was told that De Florimonte began attacking the handyman with a knife and rolling pin. It was then that Bacchus fired several shots at De Florimonte causing him to sustain injuries.

The Magistrate instructed Bacchus to make his next court appearance on August 29 for report.

According to information, an autopsy conducted on 30-year-old De Florimonte, of 96 Fifth Avenue Subryanville, Kitty, revealed that he was shot three times about his body.