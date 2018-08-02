Latest update August 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM

GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive Competition Sparta sets up dream matchup against Leopold Street

Aug 02, 2018 Sports 0

keep ur five – Part of quarter-final action in the GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive Competition currently being played at the National Gymnasium.

-Back Circle square off against Tiger Bay

Sparta Boss, Tiger Bay, Back Circle and Leopold Street roared into the semi-finals of the GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive Competition following some lop-sided wins as quarter-final action ended on Tuesday evening, at the National Gymnasium.
The semi-finals set for this evening will see Back Circle square off against Tiger Bay in the first game, while Sparta Boss and Leopold Street lock horns shortly after.
First up, Leopold Street on the back of a brace from the lively Roy Cassou outlasted a spirited Rhythm Stars 2-1.
Cassou, who came on as a substitute, fired in his goals in the 13th and 17th minutes to seal his team’s spot in the last four slated to be staged tonight.
The second encounter saw a mesmerizing performance from tournament favourite Sparta Boss who hammered Showstoppers 8-1 in a clinical display.
Sheldon Shepherd, Courtney Britton and Denis Edwards each netted a pair, while Gregory Richardson and Jermin Junor supported with one apiece.
Marvin Josiah was the lone marksman for Showstoppers.
In the third game, the resurgent Tiger Bay reminded Future Stars that they still have a long way to go after beating them 5-1 with talisman Deon Alfred continuing his ripping form with four goals.
He netted in the 2nd, 13th, 22nd and 26th minutes and surely confirmed to their semi-final opponent that he will take some stopping.
Orin Moore completed their tally, while Jamal Codrington scored for Future Stars.
Back Circle then closed off the night in exciting fashion with a dominant performance against Albouystown that had looked unbeatable in the earlier rounds.
Back Circle won 5-1 with Stephon McLean leading the way with a double in the 8th and 17th minutes, while there was one each for Delon Kelly, Donavan Francis and Selwyn Williams.
Albouystown’s goal came off the boots of Lenox Cort.
Complete Results
Game-1
Leopold Street-2 vs Rhythm Stars-1
Leopold Scorer
Roy Cassou-13th and 17th
Rhythm Scorer
Dorville Stewart-9th
Game-2
Sparta Boss-8 vs Showstoppers-1
Sparta Scorers
Sheldon Shepherd-2nd and 11th
Courtney Britton-22nd and 24th
Dennis Edwards-21st and 28th
Gregory Richardson-3rd
Jermin Junior-7th
Showstopper Scorer
Marvin Josiah-8th
Game-3
Tiger Bay-5 vs Future Stars-1
Tiger Bay Scorers
Deon Alfred-2nd, 13th, 22nd and 26th
Orin Moore-28th
Future Scorer
Jamal Codrington-29th
Game-4
Back Circle-5 vs Albouystown-1
Back Scorers
Stephon McLean-8th and 17th
Delon Kelly-13th
Donovan Francis-23rd
Selwyn Williams-28th
Albouystown Scorer
Lennox Cort-29th

 

