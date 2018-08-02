GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive Competition Sparta sets up dream matchup against Leopold Street

-Back Circle square off against Tiger Bay

Sparta Boss, Tiger Bay, Back Circle and Leopold Street roared into the semi-finals of the GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive Competition following some lop-sided wins as quarter-final action ended on Tuesday evening, at the National Gymnasium.

The semi-finals set for this evening will see Back Circle square off against Tiger Bay in the first game, while Sparta Boss and Leopold Street lock horns shortly after.

First up, Leopold Street on the back of a brace from the lively Roy Cassou outlasted a spirited Rhythm Stars 2-1.

Cassou, who came on as a substitute, fired in his goals in the 13th and 17th minutes to seal his team’s spot in the last four slated to be staged tonight.

The second encounter saw a mesmerizing performance from tournament favourite Sparta Boss who hammered Showstoppers 8-1 in a clinical display.

Sheldon Shepherd, Courtney Britton and Denis Edwards each netted a pair, while Gregory Richardson and Jermin Junor supported with one apiece.

Marvin Josiah was the lone marksman for Showstoppers.

In the third game, the resurgent Tiger Bay reminded Future Stars that they still have a long way to go after beating them 5-1 with talisman Deon Alfred continuing his ripping form with four goals.

He netted in the 2nd, 13th, 22nd and 26th minutes and surely confirmed to their semi-final opponent that he will take some stopping.

Orin Moore completed their tally, while Jamal Codrington scored for Future Stars.

Back Circle then closed off the night in exciting fashion with a dominant performance against Albouystown that had looked unbeatable in the earlier rounds.

Back Circle won 5-1 with Stephon McLean leading the way with a double in the 8th and 17th minutes, while there was one each for Delon Kelly, Donavan Francis and Selwyn Williams.

Albouystown’s goal came off the boots of Lenox Cort.

Complete Results

Game-1

Leopold Street-2 vs Rhythm Stars-1

Leopold Scorer

Roy Cassou-13th and 17th

Rhythm Scorer

Dorville Stewart-9th

Game-2

Sparta Boss-8 vs Showstoppers-1

Sparta Scorers

Sheldon Shepherd-2nd and 11th

Courtney Britton-22nd and 24th

Dennis Edwards-21st and 28th

Gregory Richardson-3rd

Jermin Junior-7th

Showstopper Scorer

Marvin Josiah-8th

Game-3

Tiger Bay-5 vs Future Stars-1

Tiger Bay Scorers

Deon Alfred-2nd, 13th, 22nd and 26th

Orin Moore-28th

Future Scorer

Jamal Codrington-29th

Game-4

Back Circle-5 vs Albouystown-1

Back Scorers

Stephon McLean-8th and 17th

Delon Kelly-13th

Donovan Francis-23rd

Selwyn Williams-28th

Albouystown Scorer

Lennox Cort-29th