Eight ball Pools tournament on tonight at Grand Central Sports Bar

Latest update June 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Snooker and Billiards Club will be hosting an eight ball pools tournament today at the Grand Central Sports Bar, popularly known as Jerries, Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
According to the organiser of the one-night competition, Ryan Baksh, the event will be the first of its kind on the East Bank and will follow a four-player team, knockout format. Baksh noted that at least 12 teams are expected for the event which will see the winners walking away with a top prize of $60,000, 2nd place $40,000 and third, $20,000.
The registration fee for each team is $10,000 which needs to be paid by 16:00hrs at the event’s venue. Breaking time is 17:00hrs sharp and entrance to the competition will be prohibited after the first round is completed.
An action packed evening is anticipated tonight and for any information persons are asked to contact organiser, Ryan Baksh, on cell phone numbers 652 8152 or 656 2488.
Jun 02, 2018With Just over two weeks before Guyana’s senior men’s team begin their quest for their first taste of glory at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championships which will be held in...
Jun 02, 2018
Jun 02, 2018
Jun 02, 2018
Jun 02, 2018
Jun 02, 2018
Days after winning one of the coveted football championships in the world as coach of Real Madrid, its iconic coach Zinedine... more
Was Mae’s School right to initially turn away the student who came to school dressed in traditional Amerindian wear? Was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If there is any doubt that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is not beholden to governments and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]