Eight ball Pools tournament on tonight at Grand Central Sports Bar

The Guyana Snooker and Billiards Club will be hosting an eight ball pools tournament today at the Grand Central Sports Bar, popularly known as Jerries, Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

According to the organiser of the one-night competition, Ryan Baksh, the event will be the first of its kind on the East Bank and will follow a four-player team, knockout format. Baksh noted that at least 12 teams are expected for the event which will see the winners walking away with a top prize of $60,000, 2nd place $40,000 and third, $20,000.

The registration fee for each team is $10,000 which needs to be paid by 16:00hrs at the event’s venue. Breaking time is 17:00hrs sharp and entrance to the competition will be prohibited after the first round is completed.

An action packed evening is anticipated tonight and for any information persons are asked to contact organiser, Ryan Baksh, on cell phone numbers 652 8152 or 656 2488.