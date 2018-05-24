Latest update May 24th, 2018 12:59 AM

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Anna Regina Multilateral beat Charity Secondary by 45 runs

Sheldon Charles

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with competitive action in the Essequibo Coast District, with Anna Regina Multilateral exerting its supremacy over Charity Secondary.
Played at Imam Bacchus ground on the Essequibo Coast, Anna Regina won the toss and elected to bat, with their opening pair being Kamesh Lall and national youth player Sheldon Charles. Sheldon Charles was the first to be dismissed, caught off the bowling of Monty for 22, with his team’s score at that time on 32. Lance Roberts then joined Lall, and together they took the score to 61, before Lall was brilliantly caught off the bowling of Roniel Gobin for a truculent 32. However, with the dismissal of Lall, the remaining Anna Regina batsmen, with the exception of Lance Roberts who made a vigilant 26, found scoring a gargantuan task, as their team added just 33 runs for the loss of 6 additional wickets, to finish on 94 for 8 when their allotted overs expired.
Bowling for Charity Secondary, Roniel Gobin, who took the prized wickets of number two, three and four batsmen, respectively that of Kamesh Lall, Lance Roberts and Romuel Narine, had excellent returns of 3 for 8, while Montly Boyan, Tekchan Dialla and Desmond Carmen each took one wicket.
In reply, Charity made heavy work of their seemingly meagre victory targetof 95, reaching 49 for 8 when their allotted overs expired. Number three batsman, Desmond Carmen was the only Charity player to reach double figures, with 11. Middle order batsman Cesley Jan demonstrated some levels of batting resistance, but departed for 9 on being superbly caught off the bowling of Lance Roberts.
Bowling for Anna Regina Multilateral, Badesh Parsatam mesmerized the charity batsmen to end with the exceptional figures of 3 for 7, while there was one wicket each for Raphael David, Kamesh Lall, Lance Roberts, Raj Ramgobin and Sheldon Charles. Anna Regina Multilateral won by 45 runs.

