Crime scene rank testifies to recording interview with taxi driver accused of killing teacher

Police Sergeant Rawle Nedd yesterday testified in the matter against, taxi driver, Matthew Munroe, who is currently before the court on a murder charge.

Forty-seven-year-old Munroe, of Diamond Housing Scheme, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on November 7, last, at Georgetown, he murdered Kescia Branche.

Yesterday when the matter was called in Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman’s courtroom, police crime scene rank, Nedd went into the witness box and told the court the role he played in the investigation.

Nedd told the court that he is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters and attached to the Crime Laboratory.

The witness told the court that on December 4, last, about 16:20 hrs he was instructed to record a confrontation between the accused and two other individuals at the Brickdam Police station.

He added that the video recording started at 17:15hrs and concluded at 19:30hrs. The witness evidence was suspended until today when he is expected to produce the video recording to the court.

On the last occasion, Constable Asafo Felix, who is also attached to the Crime Laboratory, as a photographer, fingerprint technician and crime scene examiner, testified.

He told the court that on November 10, last, he was rostered to perform duty at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary.

He added that while there, he took photographic exposures of a motionless body before, during and after the post mortem, which was conducted by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh.

The witnesses added that the pathologist told him something and upon completion, he returned to the crime lab where he ejected the memory card and placed it into his printer and printed 12 colour photographs.

According to information, Munroe was detained after returning from an overseas vacation. He reportedly travelled “on vacation” to the US, around the same time that Branche was found unconscious in Louisa Row.

Police impounded his vehicle, which had sustained damage, and had a missing bumper.

Munroe reportedly told police that he had driven into a pothole on East Coast Demerara. He was reportedly unable to show police the location.

The 22-year-old Branche was found badly battered on November 5, last. She succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) without regaining consciousness.

According to reports, her injuries appeared to be consistent with those inflicted by the impact of a vehicle. A post mortem revealed that she succumbed to brain haemorrhage, caused by blunt trauma to the head.

Munroe is being represented by Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes.