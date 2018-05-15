Taxi driver, bodywork man charged for receiving stolen vehicle

Latest update May 15th, 2018 12:59 AM
Almost one week after a labourer was charged and remanded to prison for robbing a man known to him of his vehicle, a taxi driver and a bodywork man were yesterday charged for receiving a stolen car which was recovered at Airy Hall, Essequibo.
Mahadeo Lall, 30, a taxi driver of Lot 10 Airy Hall, Essequibo and Munish Persaud, 27, bodywork man, of Lot 6 Airy Hall, Essequibo, both appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The allegation against the two is that on March 30, at Princes Street, Georgetown, they received from Earland Angus, one silver Toyota Allion motorcar valued $2.2M, property of Anthony Pickett, knowing the vehicle to have been stolen or unlawfully obtain.
Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore stated that police acting on information went to the home of Lall of Airy Hall, Essequibo, where the stolen motor car, bearing registration HC 3368, was found parked in front of his house.
Lall allegedly told the police that another man took the vehicle to Persaud’s workshop for him to fix the number plate and tint the vehicle.
Both men were released on $200,000 bail. They were instructed to make their next court appearance on June 4.
Last week, Earland Angus, 28, of Providence, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was charged for carjacking.
It is alleged that on March 14, at Princes Street, in the company of others and armed with a gun, Angus robbed Anthony Pickett of one silver Toyota Allion motorcar valued $2.2M.
He denied the allegation after it was read to him. Police Prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing that he is known to the victim. He will make his next court appearance on May 30.
