Semple re-elected Malteenoes President

Former first division batsman Winston Semple was re-elected President of the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) when the Thomas Lands Club held it’s Elections at the Club’s pavilion last week.

Deborah McNicol is the first Vice-President, while former National Youth batsman Shawn Holder is the second Vice-President.

The other members on the Executive are: Adrian Smith (Secretary), Troy Lewis (Treasurer), Marcus Watkins (Asst Secretary/Treasurer), Steven Jacobs (Club Captain) and Sean Devers (PRO).

Oswald Pearce and Owen John were elected as Committee members of the Club which was founded 1902 by Ferdinand Archer.

Seven of the eight Executives have played Division One cricket for MSC with Jacobs being a present National player.

Semple, the elder brother of West Indies ODI batsman Keith Semple, spoke about some of the plans the new Executive hope to accomplish by the end of the year.

“We hope to increase our general membership and our pool of youth cricketers, especially the U-13s and U-17s. We also hope to complete our practice facility which will include concrete and turf pitches,” the 49-year-old Semple informed.

The President disclosed that some sponsorship for the practice facility has already been acquired.

In the late 1980’s, Malteenoes launched the first ever Cricket Academy in the Caribbean during the August school Vacation and plans are in place to revive that Academy which has produced several players from as far as Berbice who went on the represent Guyana at various levels.

Semple lamented that the main problem was getting Coaches for the Academy since CPL is played during that period and most of the top Coaches will be involved in that tournament.

Members were encouraged to attend the monthly ‘Club Night’ held on the last Friday of each month.

John Trim, Clayton Lambert, Rex Collymore, Barrington Browne, Colin Stuart and Indomattie Goordial are MSC players who have played for West Indies.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop represented MSC in the 1980s, while in 1987 seven players in the National U-19 came from that club.