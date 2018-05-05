Hundreds of Lindeners converge for eye testing, free glasses

More than 300 persons on Thursday flocked the Linden Hospital Complex for free eye examinations and spectacles.

According to PRO of the Linden Hospital Complex, Tashana Allicock, some persons had their eyes tested since Wednesdsy and returned the following day to uplift their spectacles.

Although many were afforded the opportunity to access the services, several disgruntled persons went away because of the huge crowd.

The event was facilitated by the Georgetown Public Hospital in collaboration with the George Subraj Family Foundation. Subraj

pioneered Guyana’s first Kidney Transplant in 2008 and since then his foundation has completed 29 missions, participating in both kidney and cornea transplants across Guyana.

A member of the Foundation said that the organization does about three or four missions to Guyana annually. The missions collaborate mostly with the Ophthalmology Department of the GPHC.

Tony Subraj, President of the George Subraj Family Foundation, which is New York-based, said that his father, George, was a philanthropist who had done a lot of work for Guyana.

Subraj said that for the year, the Foundation had already done four missions.

He also spoke of the connection that his family had with the Mining Town, as two of his uncle’s worked with the bauxite industry before migrating.

“The initial intent was to come and do free eye tests, glaucoma and cataract testing and we walked with a lot of eye drops for that. We also planned to include hypertension testing, diabetes and glucose testing and check the weight-BMI of every person.

“We plan to educate them because we brought a lot of flyers to share around with people.”Tony Subraj said.

Subraj said that following this, the team had planned to move around the facility to see what was lacking and how the Foundation could assist. However, because of the unprecedented crowd, only eye testing was facilitated.

Subraj said that the intention was not just to “come, do this, and be gone” but to have a continued relationship.

PRO Tashana Allicock said that the team disclosed that Thursday’s outreach has been the largest to date. “The turnout was beyond extraordinary.”

The process would continue on Monday.