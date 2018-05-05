Berbice claim GCB/Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over title with four-wkt win

By Zaheer Mohamed

Berbice captured the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over title with a four-wicket victory over the National U17 Select Team yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Berbice’s decision to insert the National U17 Select team paid dividends as spinner Keith Simpson pegged back their batting with some tidy bowling in hazy conditions, restricting them to 133 all out in 42.5 overs.

The National U17s lost opener Sachin Singh (00) caught off Javed Karim before Navendra Persaud (01) was removed by Kevlon Anderson as they were reduced to 2-1.

The U17 lads found themselves in further trouble – Mavendra Dindyal was run out for nine, while Anderson accounted for Marvan Prashad (02) and Yeudistir Persaud (04) was bowled by Leon Swamy leaving the score at 38-5. However, Seon Glasgow and Andre Seepersaud resurrected the innings with level-headed batting as they added 77 for the sixth-wicket.

The duo rotated the strike nicely with nudges and pushes and picked up boundaries off the wayward balls. Glasgow hardly put a foot wrong as he smashed seven fours and one six before he removed by Trevon Stanislaus for 51. Sepersaud got little support from the remaining batsmen but finished on 46 not out with seven fours and a six. Simpson finished with 4-33, while Kevlon Anderson claimed 2-19.

Berbice lost Alex Algoo caught and bowled by Sylvon Williams for 10 with the score on 28 before Junior Sinclair was taken of Singh for 13. Left hander Javed Karim and skipper Kevin Sinclair steadied the chase nicely with a third-wicket stand of 43 before Sinclair was caught of left arm spinner Nigel Deodat for 28 with five fours. Karim executed some handsome drives as he struck three fours and one six but fell to Prashad for 38, while Kevlon Anderson (13) was caught off Deodat one run later. Despite losing Garfield Benjamin (01) who was bowled by Deodat, Berbice were well on their way to victory as Steve Deonarine and Swamy took them home without further hiccups with Swamy finishing on eight and Deonairne on five; Berbice ended on 137-6 in 37.2 overs. Deodat was the pick of the bowlers with 3-23 from 10 overs. Simpson was named-man-of-the-match.

Demerara skipper Bhaskar Yadram received the trophy for scoring the most runs in the tournament (366); Ashmead Nedd was the leading wicket taker (22), while wicket-keeper Junior Sinclair took the prize for effecting the most dismissals (15).

Speaking at the presentation ceremony Hand-in-Hand representative Safeena Juman said she is impressed with the talent of the young cricketers and thanked the GCB for a well organsied tournament. She pledged their continued support.

Secretary of the GCB Anand Sanasie expressed gratitude to the sponsors and stated that the board’s aim is to play as much cricket to give the selectors a closer look at the players so they can arrive at the best team. He added that the rules of the competition were followed and congratulated Berbice on their win. Sanasie reminded that Guyana have won the Regional U19 tournament for the past four years. He urged those selected for the National U17 team to put their best foot forward and made reference to Essequibian Keemo Paul who has made great strides in the past two years.

Speaking with the media following the presentation ceremony, President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster said their team was well prepared for the tournament, adding that they have invested a lot in the players. He congratulated the management team for an excellent job. Foster feels that Guyana has a number of young talented cricketers but said the administration has to work harder to ensure continued success. He added that the BCB’s aim is to ensure that Berbice cricket returns to its glory days adding that the passion for the game in the county is slowly returning.

Foster indicated that the BCB has a number of developmental programmes in the pipeline for the junior players including massive coaching clinics and they have already secured sponsorship for a cricket academy in July.