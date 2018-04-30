Sol repositions itself for oil and gas

Sol Guyana has repositioned itself to play a role in Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector.

With a renewed vision, the company has put together a new management team. This change, Lizz Wyatt, General Manager of Sol Guyana said, comes as Sol is confident that Guyana is on the verge of a major breakthrough to greater social and economic development.

The new management team includes General Manager Liz Wyatt; Commercial and Lubricants Manager Ayanna Watson; Operations Manager Felino Florendo; Human Resource Officer Hollis Halley, and Financial Controller, Derick Lowe.

“Sol is the leading provider of petroleum-based products in the Caribbean Basin, and we are very excited about the new developments in the local petroleum sector. We are confident that we have the technical expertise to truly create an environment in Guyana where the petroleum industry thrives and produces exceptional benefits for the Guyanese people,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt further stated that Sol Guyana’s new vision included improving the company’s operational standards by further strengthening their Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) standards.

“Sol is well known for extremely robust HSE standards, and we are committed to making them even more meticulous,” Wyatt said.

“Our goal is that, as we continue to build a sound, safe and viable business in Guyana, we create a reputation for providing innovative petroleum-based solutions and delighting customers with our superior service experience,” she adds.

With Sol’s partnership with Exxon Mobil, Guyanese can expect employment opportunities, more CSR projects in Guyana among other things.

“We are aware that we must play our role as responsible corporate citizens, which is why much of our vision relates directly to how we can better support the people of Guyana, in all our initiatives and endeavors,” Wyatt said.

The Sol Group of companies operates in 23 countries across the Eastern Caribbean, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Bahamas, Cayman, Belize, Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Sol supplies fuels, lubricants, bitumen and LPG through an extensive service station network, with marine, aviation and commercial operations in the Caribbean.

“We are truly happy to be here in Guyana and we are excited to see what the future holds,” Wyatt said.