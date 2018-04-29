Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice punches off next weekend at the Gymnasium

Latest update April 29th, 2018 12:59 AM
The National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue will be engulfed with fistic fury next weekend as the future generation of boxers will engage in the annual Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice from the 4th to 6th May.
The 2018 edition of the tournament which the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) gym are the defending champions, was initially scheduled to be held this weekend but the local governing body, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), decided to push back the date.
When the slugfest gets underway this Friday, Republican Boxing Gym (Prison) will make their return after fire had destroyed their base. Savannah Boxing Gym of Region Nine (Lethem) will make their debut appearance in the tournament along with the recently formed Mabaruma gym of Region One.
Usual visitors, Suriname were keen to contest in the National Novice but are unable to make the trip, however the Surinamese have signaled intentions to return to Guyana for the Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate in October.
Head coach of the GDF, Terrence Poole who is also technical director of the GBA, expressed great confidence in his gym’s ability of successfully defending their title. “We have been successfully across all divisions and come Friday when National Novice rings off, it will be business as usual for the army men,” Poole posited.
Apr 29, 2018The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off the 2018 season of the Bounty Farm 15s with a very physical encounter between Yamaha Caribs and the developing Police Falcons unit, yesterday at the...
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
Apr 29, 2018
I don’t know if you’ve heard of the name Dr. Mark Kirton, but we were contemporary students at UG in the mid-seventies.... more
There were these two girls from the village. They were close friends. They were like two peas in a pod. When you saw one,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For two and half years since Commonwealth Heads of Government met in Malta in 2015, the British Government... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]