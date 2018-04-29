Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice punches off next weekend at the Gymnasium

Latest update April 29th, 2018 12:59 AM

GDF’s Emmanuel Sancho lands a left on his gym mate Mark Blake during amateur action at the National Gymnasium last year.

The National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue will be engulfed with fistic fury next weekend as the future generation of boxers will engage in the annual Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice from the 4th to 6th May.
The 2018 edition of the tournament which the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) gym are the defending champions, was initially scheduled to be held this weekend but the local governing body, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), decided to push back the date.
When the slugfest gets underway this Friday, Republican Boxing Gym (Prison) will make their return after fire had destroyed their base. Savannah Boxing Gym of Region Nine (Lethem) will make their debut appearance in the tournament along with the recently formed Mabaruma gym of Region One.
Usual visitors, Suriname were keen to contest in the National Novice but are unable to make the trip, however the Surinamese have signaled intentions to return to Guyana for the Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate in October.
Head coach of the GDF, Terrence Poole who is also technical director of the GBA, expressed great confidence in his gym’s ability of successfully defending their title. “We have been successfully across all divisions and come Friday when National Novice rings off, it will be business as usual for the army men,” Poole posited.

