GFF Elite League Round One ends today – Local Lady Jags to face EBFA Scotiabank ATC in warm up match

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will wrap up Round One of the GFF Elite League today at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Ground, Camp Ayanganna with two matches, one featuring the Guyana-based National Senior Women’s Team against a Boys East Bank U15 GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centres (ATC).

The supporting fixture will commence at 18:00hrs and will be followed with GDF FC versus Ann’s Grove United FC at 20:00hrs. The match with the senior women’s team will serve as part of their preparation for the CFU Caribbean Women’s Challenge Series, scheduled for April 25 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Akilah Castello, Assistant Coach of the Senior Women’s team, known as the “Lady Jags” said this match will serve to test the team’s ability to compete in a professional arena: “The technical team will use this match to examine the progress made by the squad so we can see the growth achieved and test the team’s ability to compete in a professional arena. The coaching staff has placed a lot of emphasis on fitness, technical and tactical ability and a number of practice matches were played to test the team in these areas. The team has showed great improvement in each area and they will continue to grow since it’s an ongoing process.”

Meanwhile, Ian Alves, GFF’s Competitions Director, said the League has been competitive and had some surprises: “The first half of the league indeed provided some surprises. Clubs that were newcomers to the League and were expected to take some time to get into stride actually featured among the front-runners. These include Western Tigers and Den Amstel respectively while former Champions GDF has found itself in the middle of the table. Newcomers NA United and Cougars are still trying to come to grips with play at this level and are aspiring to be better contenders in the second half.”

The next phase of the GFF League is scheduled for early May. The GFF Elite League is the senior league of the GFF and aims to provide a platform for consistent, competitive football. It is divided into two rounds, the first began in November 2017.