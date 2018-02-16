Milo Schools’ U-18 Football Buxton, Uitvlugt and Lodge win on Wednesday evening

Latest update February 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

The final three matches of last weekend’s fixtures in the Milo/Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) Schools’ Football tournament that were rescheduled due to inclement weather were completed on Wednesday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
In the first match that kicked off at 16:00hrs, Buxton Youth Developers trounced Charlestown Secondary 5-0 compliments of a double each from Shamar Kingston and Shamesh London while Teshawn Gordon’s goal in the 58th minute took the tally to 5.
In the second match, St. Rose’s High School lost 1-2 to Uitvlugt Secondary. Rose’s broke the deadlock when Victor Chin fired home in the 40th minute. However, Anthony Chin responded almost immediately and equalised two minutes later to balance the score. Mickel McKend headed home in the 70th minute to complete the come from behind victory for the West Demerara based school.
In the final match of the night, Lodge had a simple 3-1 victory over Queenstown Secondary. Shemroy Meyers and Ricky Stewart both scored first half goals. On resumption, Queenstown played with more intent and were awarded a goal in the 66th minute, scored by Carl Chisholm, as a result of more aggressive play but Lodge’s Adrian Berkshire restored the two goal cushion with a superb strike in the 70th minute.
Play resumes this weekend with six more matches at the same MOE ground venue.

