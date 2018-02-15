GTT technician thrown from post after coming in contact with transformer

A technician of the Guyana Telephone and Telephone Company (GTT) is now hospitalized after reportedly coming in contact with a pole-mounted distribution transformer yesterday.

Reports said that David Kunath was badly burnt after his body came in contract with a transformer on New Garden Street, Queenstown area. He was flung off the post landing on the edge of the road. There was a pool of blood there.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10am, while the technician was working on internet cables in the area.

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), confirming the incident, wished the technician a speedy recovery.

The power company, in a statement released yesterday, said Kunath was conducting network activity on behalf of the GTT.

“At present, both GPL and GTT officials are working collectively to ascertain the circumstances which led to the injuries sustained by Mr. Kunath. Following the completion of ongoing investigations of today’s regrettable occurrence, both companies will further update the family of Mr. Kunath and the general public.”

However, GTT did not immediately name the technician.

“We regret to announce that there was an unfortunate incident involving one of our technicians this morning. We are still gathering all the details and will advise once details become available. Right now, our primary concern is the health and wellbeing of our colleague and his family members.”

It was unclear whether the technician was wearing a safety harness at the time.

Persons on the scene reported that the technician was working to solve a problem for a customer in the Queenstown area. There were severe burns on the man’s body and he was rushed to the burn unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital.