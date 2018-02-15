Latest update February 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

GTT technician thrown from post after coming in contact with transformer

Feb 15, 2018 News 0

The severely burnt man in the vehicle that transported him to the hospital.

A technician of the Guyana Telephone and Telephone Company (GTT) is now hospitalized after reportedly coming in contact with a pole-mounted distribution transformer yesterday.
Reports said that David Kunath was badly burnt after his body came in contract with a transformer on New Garden Street, Queenstown area. He was flung off the post landing on the edge of the road. There was a pool of blood there.
According to reports, the incident occurred around 10am, while the technician was working on internet cables in the area.
The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), confirming the incident, wished the technician a speedy recovery.
The power company, in a statement released yesterday, said Kunath was conducting network activity on behalf of the GTT.
“At present, both GPL and GTT officials are working collectively to ascertain the circumstances which led to the injuries sustained by Mr. Kunath. Following the completion of ongoing investigations of today’s regrettable occurrence, both companies will further update the family of Mr. Kunath and the general public.”
However, GTT did not immediately name the technician.
“We regret to announce that there was an unfortunate incident involving one of our technicians this morning. We are still gathering all the details and will advise once details become available. Right now, our primary concern is the health and wellbeing of our colleague and his family members.”
It was unclear whether the technician was wearing a safety harness at the time.
Persons on the scene reported that the technician was working to solve a problem for a customer in the Queenstown area. There were severe burns on the man’s body and he was rushed to the burn unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

More in this category

Sports

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament underway

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament underway

Feb 15, 2018

The annual Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament began yesterday at the Georgetown Club Camp Street. Fifty participants are down to take part in two categories; the Open for seniors and Cat A...
Read More
Petra’s third annual Futsal tournament…Teams briefed, presented with uniforms and balls

Petra’s third annual Futsal...

Feb 15, 2018

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” East Bank/West Demerara zone… Marvin Josiah fires Showstoppers into anticipated final against ESPN

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” East...

Feb 15, 2018

GFSCA/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall/ Mike’s Pharmacy Softball Cricket… Finals re-scheduled for Sunday

GFSCA/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall/ Mike’s...

Feb 15, 2018

Beharry Automotive on board with LGC for Saturday’s tourney

Beharry Automotive on board with LGC for...

Feb 15, 2018

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown Horseracing Championships… Keen battles as Vera’s Finally challenge Just Call Me Boss, Storm Bird vs. It’s My Choice

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown...

Feb 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]