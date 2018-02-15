Latest update February 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

Fire destroys upper flat of D’Urban St. house

Feb 15, 2018 News 0

The badly damaged house

An early morning fire destroyed the upper flat of a house at lot 59 D’Urban Street, Lodge, yesterday, leaving two persons homeless.
According to information reaching this newspaper, the blaze began at around 5am, while the two occupants were asleep. However, they both managed to escape without injuries.
One of the occupants, Vernie Hamilton had to be taken to the hospital because she suddenly fell ill, as she “was in shock” when she woke up and saw that her home was on fire.
Kaieteur News was told that items resembling bottle bombs were found on the scene after firemen managed to extinguish the blaze. Investigations are continuing.

