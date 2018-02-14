Seven murders, 45 robberies with firearms in January -but police record 19 percent drop in serious crimes

Latest update February 14th, 2018 12:56 AM
Despite seven murders and 45 robberies in which firearms were used, the Guyana Police Force is reporting a 19 percent drop in serious crimes, including rape, for January.
A release from the Force’s Public Relations Department also indicated that the numbers were similar this year and last year January, in respect to murders and robberies under arms where firearms were used.
Of the seven homicides that occurred last month, four were disorderly murders, one occurred during a domestic dispute; one during an armed robbery, and one for which the motive is unknown.
There was a 13 percent decrease in robbery where no instruments were used; a 50 percent decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used.
The Force also recorded a 50 percent decrease in robbery with aggravation; a 50 decrease in larceny from the person; a 24 percent decrease in rape( 19 last month in comparison to 25 for the same period last year) a 52 percent decrease in burglary; a nine percent decrease in break and enter and larceny.
However, there was a 45 percent increase in robbery with violence.
Police also reported the seizure of 19 firearms, including 12 pistols, three revolvers, three shotguns and a sub-machine gun.
Twelve of the firearms were seized in ‘A’ Division; three in ‘B’ Division; two each in F’ and ‘G’ Division.
There was a 20 percent increase in fatal accidents and a 14 percent decrease in deaths at the end of last January.
Feb 14, 2018The battle lines have been drawn as horseracing fans and turfites ‘chomp at the bit’ as they anticipate the exciting contests arranged for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee first Triple Crown...
Feb 14, 2018
Feb 14, 2018
Feb 14, 2018
Feb 14, 2018
Feb 14, 2018
If there is anything the young can see on the landscape of this country that unnerves them is the ubiquitous hypocrisy that... more
Guyana has set aside US$15M for legal fees to finance its legal case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). That... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Much has been said about the government of the United States of America (US) cutting off aid to countries... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]