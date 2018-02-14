Latest update February 14th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Seven murders, 45 robberies with firearms in January -but police record 19 percent drop in serious crimes

Feb 14, 2018 News 0

Despite seven murders and 45 robberies in which firearms were used, the Guyana Police Force is reporting a 19 percent drop in serious crimes, including rape, for January.
A release from the Force’s Public Relations Department also indicated that the numbers were similar this year and last year January, in respect to murders and robberies under arms where firearms were used.
Of the seven homicides that occurred last month, four were disorderly murders, one occurred during a domestic dispute; one during an armed robbery, and one for which the motive is unknown.
There was a 13 percent decrease in robbery where no instruments were used; a 50 percent decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used.
The Force also recorded a 50 percent decrease in robbery with aggravation; a 50 decrease in larceny from the person; a 24 percent decrease in rape( 19 last month in comparison to 25 for the same period last year) a 52 percent decrease in burglary; a nine percent decrease in break and enter and larceny.
However, there was a 45 percent increase in robbery with violence.
Police also reported the seizure of 19 firearms, including 12 pistols, three revolvers, three shotguns and a sub-machine gun.
Twelve of the firearms were seized in ‘A’ Division; three in ‘B’ Division; two each in F’ and ‘G’ Division.
There was a 20 percent increase in fatal accidents and a 14 percent decrease in deaths at the end of last January.

More in this category

Sports

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown Horseracing Championships… Keen battles as Vera’s Finally challenge Just Call Me Boss, Storm Bird vs. It’s My Choice

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown Horseracing...

Feb 14, 2018

The battle lines have been drawn as horseracing fans and turfites ‘chomp at the bit’ as they anticipate the exciting contests arranged for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee first Triple Crown...
Read More
Softball action set for Lusignan Sunday

Softball action set for Lusignan Sunday

Feb 14, 2018

Secondary Schools annual Windball Cricket tournament bowls off

Secondary Schools annual Windball Cricket...

Feb 14, 2018

“Mash Feeling” floodlight softball competition Saturday on the East Bank

“Mash Feeling” floodlight softball...

Feb 14, 2018

Regional Super50 Festival … Jaguars face off with Hurricanes tonight in crucial game

Regional Super50 Festival … Jaguars face...

Feb 14, 2018

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic …Four explosive quarter-finals on this evening

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic …Four...

Feb 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]