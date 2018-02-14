Seven murders, 45 robberies with firearms in January -but police record 19 percent drop in serious crimes

Despite seven murders and 45 robberies in which firearms were used, the Guyana Police Force is reporting a 19 percent drop in serious crimes, including rape, for January.

A release from the Force’s Public Relations Department also indicated that the numbers were similar this year and last year January, in respect to murders and robberies under arms where firearms were used.

Of the seven homicides that occurred last month, four were disorderly murders, one occurred during a domestic dispute; one during an armed robbery, and one for which the motive is unknown.

There was a 13 percent decrease in robbery where no instruments were used; a 50 percent decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used.

The Force also recorded a 50 percent decrease in robbery with aggravation; a 50 decrease in larceny from the person; a 24 percent decrease in rape( 19 last month in comparison to 25 for the same period last year) a 52 percent decrease in burglary; a nine percent decrease in break and enter and larceny.

However, there was a 45 percent increase in robbery with violence.

Police also reported the seizure of 19 firearms, including 12 pistols, three revolvers, three shotguns and a sub-machine gun.

Twelve of the firearms were seized in ‘A’ Division; three in ‘B’ Division; two each in F’ and ‘G’ Division.

There was a 20 percent increase in fatal accidents and a 14 percent decrease in deaths at the end of last January.