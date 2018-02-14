Accused in murder of America Street money changer alleges police brutality

Kerwin Dos Santos, one of two men who were yesterday charged with the murder of America Street, money changer, Shawn Nurse, called ‘Fabulous’, has alleged that he was assaulted by detectives while in custody at the Brickdam Police Station.

Dos Santos made the allegation of police brutality when he and George Hope, both 24, of Freeman Street, La Penitence, Georgetown, were arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman for the murder of Nurse.

The murder accused duo had no legal representation and were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Particulars of the charge alleged that on February 4, last, at America Street, Georgetown, they murdered Nurse, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

In his address to the court, Dos Santos requested to be taken for medical attention claiming that he was assaulted by two police ranks whose names he mentioned.

Dos Santos expressed, “I had kidney damage and I ain’t know if it raise up back when they (police) knock me.”

Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore indicated that a total of 20 witnesses will be called during the preliminary inquiry.

Among the documents to be tendered during the PI, are caution statements from the two murder accused.

Both Dos Santos and George were remanded to prison until February 21, next, when the matter will be called for reports.

Nurse, known as ‘Fabulous,’ of Apartment 33 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot in the left side of the face during a struggle with a gunman, who was attempting to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency. The father of three died at the scene, while his killer fled with an undisclosed sum of cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.

According to the police, Nurse was shot to the left cheek just below the eye by an identifiable male dressed in a red hoodie and brown three-quarter pants who then escaped on foot via Avenue of the Republic and Charlotte Street. Police ranks from the scene of crime unit processed the area and the body. A single gunshot wound was seen to the left cheek just below the slain man’s eye; while a 9mm spent shell was recovered at the scene.

Last year October, Hope was arrested by police after he was suspected to be involved in the murder of 58-year-old Fazal Shaheed, who was shot and killed during an invasion at his family home in East La Penitence on September 24, 2017.

A few weeks after that killing, Hope was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was remanded to prison for allegedly being in possession 736 grams of marijuana for trafficking.

According to reports, a party of policemen descended on the East La Penitence home of Hope, who was allegedly seen standing next to a barrel, which when search, contained a haversack with leaves, seeds and stems inside.