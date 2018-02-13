Latest update February 13th, 2018 12:59 AM

Centennial for two outstanding men

Dear Editor,

This year marks the birth centenary of two outstanding men of history, the late Dr. Cheddi Jagan and Mr. Nelson Mandela both of whom were born in the year 1918 in the months of March and July respectively.
Both men shared a lot in common in terms of political philosophy and world outlook. They were both imprisoned for standing up for what they believed in. Both later became Heads of State in free and democratic elections.
But at a more fundamental level, they both had zero tolerance for corruption and extravagance. They led modest and unassuming lives and never allowed the glare of power to interfere with their vision for a just and humane society.
Regrettably, the African National Congress (ANC) is today in the midst of a deep leadership crisis with the current President Jacob Zuma, on the verge of being removed as President on allegations of corruption. He was recently removed as General Secretary of the ANC.
Both men are today respected statesmen and role models whose ideas and vision continue to influence and shape the course of national and international politics.

Hydar Ally

