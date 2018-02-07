Guinness Greatest of Street continues tonight at Pouderoyen Tarmac

Latest update February 7th, 2018 12:56 AM
-Final group games, knockouts begin Friday
Action returns tonight to the Pouderoyen Tarmac with several must win group matches in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone that will definitely make for some exciting clashes.The first game which kicks off at 19:00hrs will pit Patentia Money Team and Nismes Ballers, while Bagotville All-Stars will line up against Up-Like-7 from 19:30hrs.The third fixture will see Frontline Ballers matching skills with Police-B at 20:00hrs, while ESPN battles Dream Team from 20:30hrs.In the fifth clash, Veterans face-off with Facebook Ballers at 21:00hrs, whilst Zeelugt FC will oppose Harmony Ballers at 21:30hrs and Mocha-B engage Hustlers from 22:00hrs.Brothers United will then tackle Gas Team at 22:30hrs, while Parfait Hardball lock horns with Police-A from 23:00hrs and Showstoppers oppose Zeelugt Warriors at 23:30hrs.The final two matches will pit Goal-Getters against Harmony Warriors at 24:00hrs and Admiral United against Rising Stars from 24:30hrs.Following tonight’s play, the tournament will continue on Friday at the same venue with round-of-16 knockout matches. The winners of the tournament will pocket $400,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the runner-up will receive $200,000 and the corresponding accolade.
The third placed finisher will receive $150,000 and a trophy, whilst the fourth placed unit will walk away with $100,000 and a trophy.
Current Point Standings
Group-A
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
W/Side Ballers (Q) 3 2 1 3 1 +2 6
Boom-Bang (q) 3 2 1 0 0 0 6
Jetty 3 2 1 0 1 -1 6
Young Ballers 3 0 3 1 2 -1 0
Group-B
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Ballers Empire (Q) 3 2 1 1 0 +1 6
Mocha (q) 3 2 1 4 3 +1 6
Asylum Youths 3 2 1 1 2 -1 6
Agricola 3 0 3 1 2 -1 0
Group-C
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Up-Like-7 2 2 0 4 0 +4 6
Patentia 2 1 1 0 1 -1 3
Nismes 2 1 1 0 3 -3 3
Bagotville 2 0 2 0 0 0 0
Group-D
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Dream Team 2 2 0 5 0 +5 6
ESPN 2 1 1 3 1 +2 3
Police-B 2 1 1 1 4 -3 3
Front Line 2 0 2 0 4 -4 0
Group-E
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Harmony-A 2 2 0 1 0 +1 6
Zeelugt 2 1 1 3 2 +1 3
Veterans 2 1 1 0 1 -1 3
Facebook 2 0 2 2 3 -1 0
Group-F
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Brothers United 2 2 0 1 1 0 6
Hustlers 2 1 1 1 0 +1 3
Mocha-B 2 1 1 1 1 0 3
Gas Team 2 0 2 0 1 -1 0
Group-G
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Showstoppers 2 2 0 1 0 +1 6
Admiral United 2 1 1 3 1 +2 3
Rising Stars 2 1 1 1 0 +1 3
Zee-Warriors 2 0 2 0 4 -4 0
Group-H
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
H/Warriors 2 2 0 3 0 +3 6
Goal-Getters 2 1 1 2 1 +1 3
Parfait H/Ball 2 1 1 1 1 0 3
Police-A 2 0 2 0 4 -4 0
Legend
(Q)-Group Winner
(q)-Group Runner-up
