Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Classic …Selecting the final 32 teams a challenge for the organisers

Latest update February 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
With over $800,000 in prize money and trophies up for grabs, the inaugural Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Classic which is being held in collaboration with Legacy Entertainment is anticipated to provide a riveting start to the indoor season which kicks off tomorrow night, at the National Gymnasium.
According to a release from the Organisers, thirty-two of the top teams in the format will square off to see who will be crowned the champion of this inaugural event. The release added that teams have been in constant contact with the Organisers to get a spot in the invitational tournament and they have been experiencing headaches to arrive at the final selection of teams which has surpassed the agreed allotment.
However, most of the top exponents in the format including Sparta Boss, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money, Leopold Street, North Ruimveldt, Broad Street, Sophia, Silver Bullets, NK Ballers and Swag Entertainment out of Linden have secured places and fireworks are expected from night one.
The winning team will receive $400,000 + Trophy, runner-up $200,000 + Trophy, third place $100,000 + Trophy and fourth place $50,000.
Among the teams invited are: West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, Albouystown A&B, Sophia, Bent Street, North Ruimveldt, Future Stars, Back Circle, Old Skool Ballers, Broad Street, Channel Nine Warriors, North East La Penitence, New Market Street, Alexander Village, Hustlers, California Square, Kingston, Ansa McAl All Stars, Mocha, Showstoppers, Silver Bullets, NBK All Stars, Swag Entertainment, NK Ballers, Buxton Diamond, Champion Boys, YMCA All Stars, Rugby team, Team Extreme.
