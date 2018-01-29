Latest update January 29th, 2018 12:56 AM

GDF rank nabbed transporting ganja in stove

Jan 29, 2018 News 0

– two days after colleague held for armed robbery

Two days after a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) lance corporal and two others were held for armed robbery, another lance corporal is now in police custody after admitting to the ownership of a quantity of marijuana which was being transported in a vehicle.
Motorcycle patrol ranks on the Strathspey Public Road, East Coast Demerara, had their work cut out yesterday after they had to give chase behind a Georgetown-bound hire car which overtook several vehicles on a solid yellow line.
The vehicle, which was being driven by a 27-year-old Berbice resident with two occupants was eventually stopped and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station.
A search of the vehicle revealed three parcels of compressed marijuana hidden in a gas stove that was in the trunk of the black Fielder-Wagon.
The driver and one of the occupants who is 24-year-old joint services lance corporal have since admitted to ownership of the marijuana which weight 1022 grams.

The marijuana which was found in the gas stove

Both men of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, are currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.
They are likely to appear before a Magistrate this week to be charged for the offence.
This comes two days after another army lance corporal and two others were identified as the trio that shot Imole Fox, the wildlife export, in his lower leg, after he was attacked in a yard by three men, including one with a hand gun.
Fox was shot to the leg, while another bullet grazed his head.
The robbers relieved him of a haversack containing a cell phone and medication. He was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital for his injuries and sent away.
Police later arrested the soldier and an alleged accomplice in Cooper Street Albouystown.

