Two injured in Bagotville crash

The crashed HC 7086

Police are investigating an accident which left several persons nursing injuries along the Bagotville West Bank Demerara, (WBD) Public Road last evening.
Information reaching this newspaper is that a Toyota Spacio motorcar driven by an ex-policeman, collided head on with another motorcar, HC 7086, which was transporting an elderly couple.
This newspaper understands that the Toyota Spacio was driven by an ex-police officer who appeared visibly drunk and fled the scene after hitting a truck, then the motor car .driven by taxi driver, Sewkumar Mohabir, a father of two. He also sustained minor injuries and his car severely damaged.
Evelyn Johnson was an occupant of motorcar HC7086. She sustained several injuries including lacerations to head. The taxi driver was placed on bail after visiting the La Grange Police Station.

