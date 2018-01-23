Top Cop says he had a glorious career …Begins pre-retirement leave in March

After nearly seven months of leave, Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, returned to office yesterday, and said that his first day back on the job, yesterday, was like any other day in his 33-year career.

Persaud’s day included a meeting with Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, at the Ministry and other security-related meetings at his Eve Leary office.

“I am not a very emotional person so it was just a normal day for me. I have worked for 33 years in the police force and days become normal days. It is the same thing, but different issues,” Persaud told Kaieteur News yesterday.

Persaud’s expectation is to work until pre-retirement sometime in March. He will then retire at the end of April.

He stated that he will be working to implement mostly short term plans to tackle the current security issues that confront the country. Persaud proceeded on accumulated leave in July 10, last.

Just as the Commissioner was preparing to return to work in November, a letter from Ramjattan dated November 23, last, ordered that he proceed on ‘special leave until further notice’ the following day. The decision, according to the letter, was made in the ‘public’s interest’.

The letter also stated that the decision is to allow for continuing initiatives and innovations being pursued by the force’s temporary administration to be completed before Persaud’s resumption of duty.

Persaud was asked about the developments regarding his leave.

He said, “I have no disappointments. I have had a glorious career. I will continue to serve until I am done.”

Since Persaud’s leave started, Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine has been performing the duties of Commissioner. There was great uncertainty about Persaud’s return. The view was expressed that Government had sent him on leave to facilitate a change in the hierarchy of the force.

This view was strengthened when Ramnarine left the jurisdiction on official duty. During his absence, Assistant Commissioner and Crime Chief, Paul Williams, served as Acting Commissioner of Police, a decision that was questioned, since it disrupted the hierarchy.

In the midst of it all, Assistant Commissioner, Maxine Graham served the Administration, the post that Ramnarine held before he became Acting Commissioner.

In appointing Williams, the most senior officer, Assistant Commissioner and head of operations, Clifton Hicken, was bypassed. Under the structure of the Force, Hicken, although senior to Graham was obligated to report to her.

Assistant Commissioner, Marlon Chapman, who is the Commander of ‘A’ Division, is also senior to Williams.

Leading up to the letter, Persaud, Guyana’s 31st Commissioner, faced a scathing report from the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the alleged assassination plot against President Granger.

The CoI, headed by retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe, recommended that Persaud should be made to resign his position as Commissioner under such terms and conditions that the President considers appropriate.

Failing which, the Commission had recommended that proceedings be initiated in accordance with Article 225 on the Constitution to have him removed from office for misbehaviour.

Persaud was accused of inserting himself into the police investigation of the assassination plot while he was on leave.

The report found that the top cop should have recused himself from the matter. Persaud was accused of bypassing the chain of command when he instructed that Nizam Khan, who was a suspect in the alleged assassination plot, be sent on bail.

Persaud faced turbulent times at the head of the force which was highlighted by a public rift with Ramnarine. The rift had reached the level of Cabinet and was pointed out in the CoI report.

Aside from Persaud and Ramnarine, the report identified Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken and Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum as “the main protagonists,” who “lack the professionalism to lead the Force in this touted period of reform and transition.”

The Commission had recommended that serious consideration must be given to having all the main protagonists reassigned, even if it means placement outside the force.

Blanhum has since been reassigned to the post of Deputy Commander of ‘A’ Division.