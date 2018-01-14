Latest update January 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Totally unacceptable, CARICOM says of Trump’s deeply disturbing “shithole” statement

Jan 14, 2018 News 0

CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) yesterday said it is deeply disturbed by reports about the use of derogatory and repulsive language by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in respect of a member state, Haiti, and other developing countries.

“CARICOM condemns in the strongest terms, the unenlightened views reportedly expressed.

Of additional concern, is this pattern of denigrating Haiti and its citizens in what seems to be a concerted attempt to perpetuate a negative narrative of the country.

“We are especially saddened that such narrative emerged around the time of the anniversary of the devastating 2010 earthquake which took so many lives of citizens in that country,” a CARICOM statement explained.

The regional body also said it is expressing its full support for the dignified statement of the Government of the Republic of Haiti in reaction to this highly offensive reference.

“It should be recalled that Haiti is the second democracy in the Western Hemisphere after the United States and that Haitians continue to contribute significantly in many spheres to the global community and particularly to the United States of America. CARICOM therefore views this insult to the character of the countries named and their citizens as totally unacceptable.”

During a meeting with members of Congress on Thursday to discuss immigration, Trump reportedly became irate and questioned why the US was allowing people from El Salvador, Haiti and Africa to enter the country.

“What do we want Haitians here for?” Trump asked. “Why do we want all these people from Africa here? Why do we want all these people from shithole countries?”

He then added: “We should have people from places like Norway.”

Trump appeared to deny using the phrase in a tweet early Friday: “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!”

Botswana summoned the American ambassador to express its displeasure over the remarks and called on the African Union and regional leadership bodies in Africa to condemn Trump over his comments.

“The government of Botswana is wondering why President Trump must use this descriptor and derogatory word when talking about countries with whom the U.S. has had cordial and mutually beneficial relations for so many years.”

The world reacted with shock, anger and a tinge of humour over US President Donald Trump’s “shithole countries” remarks, with governments, civic and political organisations, and individuals labelling the President’s comments irresponsible and racist.

Africans across the continent felt especially aggrieved by Trump’s crude remarks, but some using the hashtag #shithole with beautiful photos of sunsets, elephants grazing on plains and other pretty images. Others were not so lighthearted.

More in this category

Sports

GLTA annual awards ceremony…Downes, Campbell, Gentle & Kalekyezi are tennis’ number ones

GLTA annual awards ceremony…Downes, Campbell, Gentle &...

Jan 14, 2018

By Calvin Chapman When the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) held their awards ceremony for 2017 at the National Racquet Center on Woolford Avenue on Friday night, local maestros Cristy Campbell...
Read More
Young Chanderpaul bats Jaguars into superior position – 3rd day, 9th round

Young Chanderpaul bats Jaguars into superior...

Jan 14, 2018

U-19 World Cup…Allen, Ravindra lead NZ to eight-wicket win over Windies

U-19 World Cup…Allen, Ravindra lead NZ to...

Jan 14, 2018

Lethem gearing up for Guyana’s 48th Republic Anniversary

Lethem gearing up for Guyana’s 48th Republic...

Jan 14, 2018

Seeram’s bar backs Wiltshire Birth Anniversary Dominoes

Seeram’s bar backs Wiltshire Birth Anniversary...

Jan 14, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League…East Bank clubs gearing up for kick off on Saturday

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra...

Jan 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]