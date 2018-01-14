People right to feel sorry fuh cane cutters

People never miss de water till de well run dry. Some people does have a wuk. Dem does go late; dem does absent and when it suit dem if de boss challenge dem is one cussing he does get. But when dem get knock off and have no job is another story.

That is when people does hear how de boss bad, how he always picking pun de worker and how de government encourage it. That is de GuySuCo story. Dem cane cutters use to refuse to wuk when it suit dem. When de boss talk dem use to strike. Dem was de same people who use to do things to brick up de sugar factory.

Dem boys remember times when dem use to bun cane and stop people from going to wuk. All of that add up. GuySuCo ain’t got no cane fuh bun and dem ain’t got no factory to bruck up. De people who use to sit down and watch how de union had dem cane cutters behaving bad never seh nutten.

Now dem talking how de poor cane cutters get treat like dawg. But dem boys know that de people who talking now was milking money. Every time de cane cutter get pay de union use to tek a small piece. Dem boys hear de union use to collect $1 million every day.

When de Waterfalls paper write de story, de union write back a story and seh how is not so much. Dem boys want to know is how much because de union not talking. Wha dem boys know is that de union collect so much money that it should have been feeding dem cane cutters now that dem ain’t wukking.

De money enough to pay dem severance but if de union tek it de union boss can’t collect he million dollar salary. That is de problem. And dem boys know that de sugar workers get retrench but check de union. Not one of de staff getting retrench.

Talk half and feel sorry fuh dem cane cutters