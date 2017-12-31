Latest update December 31st, 2017 1:12 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sueria Manufacturing Inc. gives back to mothers and their newborns

Dec 31, 2017 News 0

During December, local manufacturing company, Sueria Manufacturing Inc, distributed Maia baby diapers, baby wipes and other branded items to new born babies and their moms in hope that the donations would aid in their journey of new motherhood.

Maia brand representative from Turkey, Mr. Metin Ince distributes Maia Products to one of the mothers.

They were able to raise brand awareness and give back during the holiday season as this initiative benefitted over one hundred mothers and their babies.
The Maia brand representative from Turkey, Mr. Metin Ince, also recently visited Guyana and took part in the activities.
Hospitals that were included in the donations were Georgetown Public Hospital, St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital, Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital, Woodlands Hospital, Medical Arts Hospital and Prashad’s Hospital.
Maia baby diapers were introduced to Guyana in December 2016 and has rapidly became one of the most trusted brands by mothers for their babies.
Sueria Manufacturing Inc values the importance of a child’s welfare therefore our Maia Baby products are of the highest quality.
Our diapers help parents to take care of their children easier and more effectively by a combination of the producer’s long-standing experience and state of the art technologies which allows them to provide products meeting all requirements of our little clients and their parents.
The diapers are available in stages 2, 3, 4 and 5 (small, medium, large and junior) and are the most affordable in Guyana. They ensure you have more value for your money since there are more diapers in a pack when compared to the other brands.
The diapers are designed to give your baby all the freedom to move and are super absorbent to ensure wetness protection.
The donation was a successful initiative by Sueria Manufacturing Inc and was executed throughout the month of December.

Sueria Manufacturing Inc, representative (left) distributes Maia Products.

More in this category

Sports

GFF Super-16 Classic…GDF and Grove Hi-Tech to contest final

GFF Super-16 Classic…GDF and Grove Hi-Tech to contest final

Dec 31, 2017

  Grove Hi-Tech who are no strangers to tasting victory in year-end football tournaments after winning the then Stag Beer cup on January 1st, 2015 and 2016, continued their fairytale run in the...
Read More
Former GCF President and baker extraordinaire ‘George’ Humphrey laid to rest

Former GCF President and baker extraordinaire...

Dec 31, 2017

Oronoque Slingez FC through to next round

Oronoque Slingez FC through to next round

Dec 31, 2017

Inclement weather forces postponement of two horse race meets in Berbice

Inclement weather forces postponement of two...

Dec 31, 2017

Penalty Shootout and King Domino competition on Today

Penalty Shootout and King Domino competition on...

Dec 31, 2017

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too good for Police and Fruta fire 5 past Buxton United

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end...

Dec 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]