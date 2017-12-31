Sueria Manufacturing Inc. gives back to mothers and their newborns

During December, local manufacturing company, Sueria Manufacturing Inc, distributed Maia baby diapers, baby wipes and other branded items to new born babies and their moms in hope that the donations would aid in their journey of new motherhood.

They were able to raise brand awareness and give back during the holiday season as this initiative benefitted over one hundred mothers and their babies.

The Maia brand representative from Turkey, Mr. Metin Ince, also recently visited Guyana and took part in the activities.

Hospitals that were included in the donations were Georgetown Public Hospital, St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital, Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital, Woodlands Hospital, Medical Arts Hospital and Prashad’s Hospital.

Maia baby diapers were introduced to Guyana in December 2016 and has rapidly became one of the most trusted brands by mothers for their babies.

Sueria Manufacturing Inc values the importance of a child’s welfare therefore our Maia Baby products are of the highest quality.

Our diapers help parents to take care of their children easier and more effectively by a combination of the producer’s long-standing experience and state of the art technologies which allows them to provide products meeting all requirements of our little clients and their parents.

The diapers are available in stages 2, 3, 4 and 5 (small, medium, large and junior) and are the most affordable in Guyana. They ensure you have more value for your money since there are more diapers in a pack when compared to the other brands.

The diapers are designed to give your baby all the freedom to move and are super absorbent to ensure wetness protection.

The donation was a successful initiative by Sueria Manufacturing Inc and was executed throughout the month of December.