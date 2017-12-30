Latest update December 30th, 2017 12:59 AM

Labour Department records 300 workplace accidents in 2017

Dec 30, 2017

  • Seeks to strengthen legal capacity

A total of 300 workplace accidents were reported to the Ministry of Social Protection’s Labour Department for this year.

This is according to information compiled by the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Unit.

The information outlined that of the workplace accidents reported, 16 or 5.3% resulted in fatalities.

Additionally, the Labour Department successfully responded to 1688 complaints from dissatisfied employees and ex-employees in the private sector.

According to a report released from the Labour Department, of that amount, 1056 or 63% were resolved in addressing those complaints a total of $56M, representing unpaid wages inclusive of overtime rates, severance allowances, and payment in lieu of leave, were recovered on their behalf.

As such, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with the responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott, noted the fact that while some delinquent employers have been quite co-operative and willing to work with the Ministry to correct all breaches of the labour laws, there are a few who remain determined to be negligent in the discharge of their moral and legal responsibilities to their employees and the state.

The Minister stressed, however, that “while the institution of legal proceedings is our last resort, every effort would be made in the coming year to facilitate maximum compliance with the law, even if prosecution becomes necessary. Towards that end, we have strengthened the capacity of our legal department”.

The final high point in the achievements of the Labour Department during the year, Scott said, is the launch of the Country’s Decent Work Programme with the sterling assistance of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

“The tenets and essence of that programme are too multifaceted and dynamic to be adequately outlined at this juncture, but it must be noted that it has the potential of transforming our Republic and facilitate each citizen with a good life,” he concluded.

