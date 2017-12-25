Carpenter killed in Bagotstown hit-and-run

By Feona Morrison

A Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara family is dealing with a holiday heartbreak after a 38-year-old male relative was killed in a hit-and-run accident at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, early Christmas Eve morning.

The dead man has been identified as Shahaab Scippeo, a carpenter, of Lot 14 Peter’s Hall Public Road, East Bank Demerara. The fatality occurred at around 00:10hrs yesterday, according to the police.

Scippeo, a pedestrian, was reportedly crossing the road from west to east when he came into contact with the front of route ‘32’ minibus BLL 3140, which was proceeding south along the western side of the eastern carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

After the impact, Scippeo fell onto the roadway and was reportedly dragged some distance by the vehicle before it came to a halt. The victim was taken in an unconscious state to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.

The driver of the minibus, Domain Walcott, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, who fled the scene, is currently being sought.

When Kaieteur News visited the home of the deceased yesterday, his mother, Bibi Scippeo, expressed dissatisfaction in the manner in which the driver acted.

She said, “He (the driver) should surrender. How could the driver do that? He just lick he (her son) down like a dog. You don’t behave like this. It is not fair for my son go and look for work, and yuh come and lick he down like that.”

According to the distraught mother, her son left home on Saturday morning, for work, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara. She added that he was doing some “painting work” in the area.

She added that her son returned home at around 10:00hrs the said morning and left shortly after for work. Bibi recalled that around 01:00hrs yesterday, a friend of her son called and told her that her son was involved in an accident. The mother said that she made checks at the Georgetown Public Hospital, and also at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, but was unable to locate her son.

However, Bibi said that while returning home, she noticed a damaged minibus parked inside the compound of the Providence Police Station. She stopped at the station and inquired about the minibus, only to be told that her son had been killed in an accident involving the same minibus.

Holding back tears, the mother said, “If meh see my son dead and lie down, meh gon be satisfied.” Bibi Scippeo said that she is still to identify her son’s corpse.

“The police tell me that his face damage bad, and that a piece of one of his hands come off.”

She recounted that she took a taxi at around 03:00hrs yesterday and went to the Lyken Funeral Home ,only to be told that a police rank has to be present for her to identify the remains.

The mother said that she is very annoyed at the fact that police ranks told her she could have gone to identify the body, knowing very well that this was not the case.

“I don’t have faith in the police finding the driver. This matter is just going to die down. When your husband dead is a different feeling, but when your child dead is a deeper feeling. Only who feels it, knows it,” she added. According to the mother, she received information that her son was left lying on the roadway for close to an hour before he was taken to the hospital.

Shahaab Scippeo is the eldest child for his mother and has no children. He celebrated his 38th birthday last week Friday. He will be buried according to Muslim rites.