Two break out from Diamond lockups

murder charge pending for one
Police were last night hunting for two prisoners who staged a brazen escape from the Golden Grove Police Station (also known as the Diamond Police Station).
The suspects were identified as Wayne Gilbert, a murder suspect, of West La Penitence; and Derrol James.
Kaieteur News understands that the men escaped by smashing out some concrete blocks that are located near the wash-room area at around 19.00 hrs.
That area is reportedly situated at the back of the station. A large section of the compound is unfenced.
Police recently detained Gilbert and were reportedly preparing to charge him with a murder that was committed near the Stabroek Market last January. The victim was knifed to death during a robbery. Gilbert was also charged in 2012, and later jailed in May 2013, for armed robbery.
Gilbert and an accomplice had used a toy gun to commit the robbery.
He was wounded in 2015 by another inmate while incarcerated at the Georgetown Prisons.
Police said that the other escapee, Derrol James, is a suspect in at least one armed robbery.
