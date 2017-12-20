Latest update December 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two break out from Diamond lockups

Dec 20, 2017 News 0

– murder charge pending for one

Police were last night hunting for two prisoners who staged a brazen escape from the Golden Grove Police Station (also known as the Diamond Police Station).
The suspects were identified as Wayne Gilbert, a murder suspect, of West La Penitence; and Derrol James.
Kaieteur News understands that the men escaped by smashing out some concrete blocks that are located near the wash-room area at around 19.00 hrs.
That area is reportedly situated at the back of the station. A large section of the compound is unfenced.
Police recently detained Gilbert and were reportedly preparing to charge him with a murder that was committed near the Stabroek Market last January. The victim was knifed to death during a robbery. Gilbert was also charged in 2012, and later jailed in May 2013, for armed robbery.
Gilbert and an accomplice had used a toy gun to commit the robbery.
He was wounded in 2015 by another inmate while incarcerated at the Georgetown Prisons.
Police said that the other escapee, Derrol James, is a suspect in at least one armed robbery.

More in this category

Sports

CGI 50-over Franchise League …Fifties from Boodie, Savory lead E’bo to fifth win

CGI 50-over Franchise League …Fifties from Boodie, Savory lead...

Dec 20, 2017

Anthony Adams (5-10) wreaks W/Dem By Sean Devers In sultry conditions Left-arm spinner Anthony Adams befuddled the West Demerara top order to capture 5-10 from nine overs before an unfinished 99-run...
Read More
High Court rules Berbice Cricket Board election illegal

High Court rules Berbice Cricket Board election...

Dec 20, 2017

Gilgeous of Westfield Prep and Vasconcellos of Marian Academy are MINISLAM Champs

Gilgeous of Westfield Prep and Vasconcellos of...

Dec 20, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League champions to be crowned today

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League champions to be...

Dec 20, 2017

GPL makes significant donation to Basketball Federation’s National Tourney

GPL makes significant donation to Basketball...

Dec 20, 2017

Best of the Best Martial Arts School Guyana rewards outstanding students

Best of the Best Martial Arts School Guyana...

Dec 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Make the Exxon deal right!

      Lionel Messi has just agreed to a signing bonus of US$100M to stay on at Barcelona Football Club. This is in addition... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]