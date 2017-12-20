Two break out from Diamond lockups

– murder charge pending for one

Police were last night hunting for two prisoners who staged a brazen escape from the Golden Grove Police Station (also known as the Diamond Police Station).

The suspects were identified as Wayne Gilbert, a murder suspect, of West La Penitence; and Derrol James.

Kaieteur News understands that the men escaped by smashing out some concrete blocks that are located near the wash-room area at around 19.00 hrs.

That area is reportedly situated at the back of the station. A large section of the compound is unfenced.

Police recently detained Gilbert and were reportedly preparing to charge him with a murder that was committed near the Stabroek Market last January. The victim was knifed to death during a robbery. Gilbert was also charged in 2012, and later jailed in May 2013, for armed robbery.

Gilbert and an accomplice had used a toy gun to commit the robbery.

He was wounded in 2015 by another inmate while incarcerated at the Georgetown Prisons.

Police said that the other escapee, Derrol James, is a suspect in at least one armed robbery.